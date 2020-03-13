CII president video streams speech as coronavirus restrictions hit

Nick Turner, also a director at NFU Mutual, was stopped from attending the annual CII president's dinner after the provider banned staff from attending events with more than 100 guests.

Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) president Nick Turner was absent from the organisation’s annual president’s dinner and public trust awards event last night (12 March) due to coronavirus concerns.

Turner, who is also sales and agency director of NFU Mutual, was prohibited to go to the dinner after the provider enforced rules stating that employees are banned from attending large events following the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was held at London’s Guildhall.

Trust

In a pre-recorded speech shown at the event, Turner urged attendees to commit to at least one of the following four actions:

Display benevolence. Maintain competence. Show integrity. Behave consistently.

The CII believes such actions will help build public faith and trust in the insurance industry.

Turner commented: “The insurance profession doesn’t make anything. We simply offer promises, so it is vital that the public trusts us. When trust is broken it breaks loudly and is read about by thousands, online, in a matter of seconds.

“We must make sure that whatever complexity arrives, whatever disasters befall our clients, whatever world volatility hits us, our expertise and trusted guidance lets our customers feel safe to live their lives in peace and tranquility.”

Awards

The following awards were handed out at last night’s event:

Building Public Trust Consumer Champion Award: Roger Flaxman, chairman of Flaxmans.

Building Public Trust in Insurance Award: Liz Mitchell, founder of Flood Assist.

Building Public Trust in Life, Pensions & Long-Term Savings Award: Andrew Wibberley, director of Alea Risk.

Long-Term Savings Award: Andrew Wibberley, director of Alea Risk. Classroom to Boardroom Initiative of the Year Award: Insurance Institute of Liverpool Careers Committee.

Consumer Centric Inclusivity Award: Scottish Widows.

Building Public Trust Consumer Awareness and Marketing Award: Nationwide.

Honorary fellowships were also awarded to Thomas Cheung and David Hertzell.

Turner added: “The Public Trust Awards celebrate the efforts made by members and organisations across our profession to increase confidence and trust, representing the culture of the majority and I applaud the work of our finalists and winners for their excellent work.”

