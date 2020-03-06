FCA aligns focus to prevent sexual harassment in workplace

Regulator also says it wants to make diversity and inclusion the norm as it seeks to embed "purposeful culture" into companies.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a discussion paper which it said will help firms embed purposeful cultures.

According to the regulator, the paper makes the case for purposeful company cultures leading to good outcomes for their customers, employees and investors.

The FCA explained that transforming culture in financial services is a priority for the watchdog and urged firms to make it a priority too.

Harassment

It added that it is tackling this in multiple ways, including making diversity and inclusion the norm and eliminating sexual harassment from the workplace.

The FCA has previously turned its attention to non-financial misconduct in the London Market, stating that well-publicised cases of misconduct “raise questions about the culture at firms in the wholesale insurance sector”.

In December 2019, Lloyd’s revealed that it had failed to maintain a whistleblowing hotline between October 2017 and February 2019.

This followed numerous reports of sexual harassment and sexism coming from the Lloyd’s market.

In a ‘Dear CEO’ letter issued on 6 January 2020, the regulator warned managers that they may fail to pass the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) if they do not address non-financial misconduct.

Insurance

The regulator listed fear of shareholders’ short-term profit expectations and fear of the regulator itself as barriers to creating and maintaining healthy cultures.

It noted that the contributors to the paper, which include Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, set out how leaders in financial service might go about overcoming these barriers and embedding purpose in their organisation.

Fisher commented: “Insurance plays a significant role in forming our daily business and personal environment, and the role of insurance is continually evolving in keeping with societal changes.

“Insurance needs to keep up with these changes to remain relevant. The profession can do this by providing a service more angled towards helping people and organisations become more resilient as their circumstances change, through a blend of services that go beyond the traditional products.”

She added: “The most important factor for defining the purpose of the insurance profession is through a focus on outcomes.

“For the profession to thrive in the modern world it is vital that it is seen to be clearly aligned with delivering what the general public needs and ensuring they are protected against the risks they face on a daily basis.”

Inclusion

The FCA stated that a firm’s individual purpose is its own responsibility and, as with culture, the FCA does not prescribe what this should be.

It listed the following common elements of a healthy culture:

a meaningful purpose

an inclusive environment where it is safe to speak up

effective leadership and governance

employees that have the necessary capabilities and are motivated by appropriate incentives

Jonathan Davidson, FCA executive director of supervision - retail and authorisations, said: “The purpose of a firm sits at the heart of its business model, strategy and culture.

“Unhealthy cultures and purpose have been at the root cause of too many mis-selling and other conduct scandals in financial services. I want to see strong leadership creating purposeful cultures where it is safe to speak up and diversity is encouraged and listened to.”

Consumers

He continued: “A healthy purposeful culture should lead to better outcomes for consumers and markets, and healthy and sustainable returns for shareholders.

“It should also lead to a healthier and less stressful environment for employees, and a reduction in increasingly concerning mental health issues.”

Davidson added that culture transformation is difficult and time consuming, but noted that small changes can make a big difference.

He continued: “I hope that everyone who reads these essays will be inspired to take at least one idea back to their organisation to try for themselves and take a step towards creating more purposeful cultures in financial services.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.