Aviva confirms partial pull-back from personal lines broker market

Colm Holmes, Aviva chief executive officer, general insurance, has hailed the provider’s performance in commercial lines in 2020, but warned that its personal lines business “needs a lot of work”.

Aviva reported a 4% drop in personal lines net written premiums (NWP) in its UK general insurance business in 2019.

Holmes told Insurance Age that some of the premium reduction came from old books that were running off and some of it was related to its UK digital business (UKD), which was realigned into the UKGI business last year.

He added: “We’ve seen reduction in our direct sales and we’ve seen reduction in our broker distribution.

“We’ve exited relationships that have been unprofitable and we will always focus first and foremost on margins and profitability rather than just premiums.

“We’re very optimistic about delivering on our target of 20% growth by 2022, you’ll see that predominately coming in commercial, but we do expect personal lines to contribute its share as well.”

Personal

Phil Bayles, Aviva chief distribution officer, added that the insurer’s personal lines relationships hadn’t “been immune” to problems Aviva has had, both with the market as a whole and in its own business.

“We’ve had to pull back from certain areas of the broker market,” he continued.

Adding: “It’s predominately a positive picture for brokers, but there are some brokers particularly in personal lines that it’s been a bit more challenging for.”

Last November, Aviva stated that it was going to cut its number of personal lines products down to 40 from 400, and according to Holmes the business has made significant progress during 2019.

“We have taken 130 products out in 2019 and we’re targeting to have 180 products taken out by the end of 2020,” he added.

In its financial results for the full year, Aviva further reported a 35% fall in operating profit for its UK general insurance business to £250m in 2019 from £383m in 2018.

The insurer said in its results statement that its operating profit had seen an adverse impact of £113m from the realignment of its UK digital business into the UKGI business.

Holmes explained that the balance of £20m was driven by expense increases.

Commercial

Looking at commercial lines, Aviva revealed a 7% increase in NWP.

Bayles explained that the provider had seen strong growth both across SME and through its global and corporate specialty business.

Adding that three quarters of Aviva’s broker business was in commercial lines, he commented: “The vast majority of brokers will be growing with us, and as we grow with them that’s helping them win new business and helping their retention rates.

“The commercial lines performance is better than anything we’ve seen for over a decade, most brokers will be enthusiastic about that.”

Looking to the future, Holmes noted that Aviva was now set to invest significantly in the broker channel.

He continued: “In the past we’ve tended to focus too much of our investment into direct channels, but I want to switch some of that investment now to focus on our broker channel.

“We’re growing in all our key broker channels and our big relationships are growing as well.”

Exits

In the past year a number of providers have exited under-performing business lines, but Holmes stated that Aviva had no plans to do so in 2020.

He concluded: “Where we choose to participate is where we believe we have superior skills and capabilities, we’re not interested in being small players in any class.

“Where business lines are not performing we’ll deal with them accordingly but we have no plans to exit any business at this point.”

Last July, Aviva revealed a plan to reduce costs by £300m, which it said would lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company.

CEO Maurice Tulloch said earlier today (5 March) that 1,200 roles had been cut across the business in 2019. The provider declined to comment on how many roles has been axed in the UK.

