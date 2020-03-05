Reserve releases drive bumper 2019 at Admiral

Increase in UK profits of £41m absorbed losses made in international insurance, Admiral Loans, and other business.

Admiral Group revealed that its profits exceeded £500m for the first time in financial results published for 2019.

Profit before tax jumped £47m (9.8%) from £479m in 2018 to £526m in 2019, while turnover grew from £3.28bn to £3.46bn.

The growth in profits was nearly entirely driven by the group’s UK insurance arm, where profit before tax increased £41m (7.4%) from £556m in 2018 to £597m in 2019.

Losses were incurred by international insurance (£1m), Admiral Loans (£8m), the cost of Admiral’s share scheme (£53m) and other business (£27m).

David Stevens CBE, group chief executive officer, described Admiral’s UK performance as “the standout item” from the 2019 results.

Stevens also confirmed today (5 March) that he will leave the group in a year’s time, with current head of UK and European insurance Milena Mondini de Focatiis named as his replacement.

Reserves

Across the UK insurance business, turnover grew from £2.56bn in 2018 to £2.64bn in 2019.

While the number of UK customers also grew from 5.24m to 5.47m, Admiral credited the increase in turnover and profits to “unusually high” reserve releases.

Geraint Jones, chief financial officer, explained: “This in part is due to some ‘unclogging’ of large claims settlements caused by the recent certainty, but also generally much more positive trends on big claims than we expected.

“Admiral of course is (and I believe always should be) consistently prudent in setting reserves and normally expects significant releases, but 2019 has been well above average (29% v 21% over the previous five years).”

UK

The £597.4m profit figure for UK insurance breaks down to £591.5m in motor, £7.5m in household, and a £1.6m loss in travel.

All three sectors posted gains on 2019, with motor profits increasing 5.3% and household recovering from its “weather-impacted” £3m loss the year before. Travel had made a similar loss of £3.1m in 2018.

The group also reported a combined ratio of 79.8% for UK motor and 98.0% for UK household, both improvements on the year before.

Annette Court, group chair, commented: “Focusing on the UK, we maintained a disciplined approach and prioritised profitability over growth, by increasing prices as a result of continued claims inflation.”

Cristina Nestares, CEO of UK insurance, added: “This year’s results are a new high for the business, as very strong back year developments have resulted in record releases and our highest ever recorded profits.”

Confused.com

Today’s results revealed that Admiral-owned Confused.com had continued its upward trajectory.

Revenue at the aggregator has grown from £87.1m in 2017 to £95.1m in 2018 and £112.7m in 2019. Similarly, operating profit increased from £10.1m to £14.3m and £20.4m over the same period.

Stevens highlighted that profit had doubled in two years and described the results as “stellar”.

Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused.com, commented: “In 2019, our revenue exceeded £100m for the first time. We achieved this by standing firmly on the side of our customers and continuing to differentiate ourselves against the competition.

“It wasn’t a year without challenges. The highly competitive market continues to necessitate focus on marketing channel effectiveness and diversification which in 2019 saw us introduce a successful B2B offering and drive innovation in the customer experience.”

