Admiral co-founder and CEO to step down

David Stevens will be replaced by Milena Mondini de Focatiis, currently head of UK and European Insurance.

Admiral Group has confirmed that co-founder and group chief executive officer, David Stevens, has notified the Board of his intention to retire from his position in 12 months’ time.

The insurer explained that following a “thorough selection process”, Stevens will be replaced by Milena Mondini de Focatiis, who is currently head of UK and European Insurance.

She will be promoted to group CEO-designate and join the Board as an executive director in due course and assume the CEO role after the transition period.

Advisory

Stevens co-founded Admiral in 1991 and has been group CEO since May 2016. According to Admiral he will continue to work with the business in a part-time advisory capacity after the transition period.

Mondini de Focatiis joined Admiral in 2007 and took on her current role in July 2019.

Admiral stated that she has been a member of the leadership team throughout her time at the provider and has attended and actively contributed at Board meetings as an observer since 2011.

Mondini de Focatiis has previously been CEO of ConTe.it, Admiral’s Italian insurance business which she founded in 2008.

Before joining Admiral, she worked as a consultant for Bain & Co and Accenture.

Succession

Annette Court, Admiral Group chair, commented: “It is hard to sum up the amazing contribution that David has made to the Group over the last 27 years.

“As one of the founders he has overseen the business grow from a standing start to become one of the UK’s largest motor insurers, employing over 10,000 people, serving seven million customers and with a market value today of over £6 billion.”

She continued: “Having been through a comprehensive and robust succession process, the Board is confident that in Milena we have a natural successor and a leader for the next generation.”

Stevens added: “Alongside my sense of good fortune and gratitude to those who made it possible, notably, Admiral’s founder Henry, and my many talented colleagues over the years, I feel a responsibility to do what’s best for the long-term future of Admiral.

“That’s why I am looking to pass on stewardship of Admiral to a very talented next generation of Admiral management led by Milena Mondini. They are collectively more than capable, not just of sustaining, but also of improving Admiral’s competitive competence and potent culture.”

Challenge

Mondini de Focatiis concluded: “During my 13 years with the Group I have worked closely with David, and previously Henry, and look forward to building on their legacy.

“Admiral has a unique culture with staff and customers at its core, which has underpinned its track-record of growth and success. The responsibility of ensuring this remains the case into the future is a challenge I am excited to take on.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.