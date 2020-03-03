Profits fall at Direct Line in 2019
COR deteriorated to 92.2% as provider says results were impacted by Ogden and restructuring costs.
Operating profit at Direct Line Group (DLG) fell by 9.8% to £546.9m in 2019, compared to £606.4m in 2018.
The insurer’s combined operating ratio also deteriorated slightly to 92.2%, up from the 91.6% reported in 2018.
In addition, profit before tax was £509.7m in 2019, down by 12.2% from £580.5m in the preceding year.
Gross written premium (GWP) remained relatively flat at £3.20bn (2018: £3.21bn).
According to the insurer, the results were impacted by the change in the Ogden rate as well as restructuring and one-off costs.
In its commercial business, GWP rose to £528.9m, up from £511.0m in 2018, while its commercial COR was 95.7% (2018 95.4%).
NIG
DLG further explained that its broker business NIG had continued to focus on profit improvement through risk selection and mobilisation of new quote tools “leading to increased pricing sophistication and improved efficiency” in 2019.
NIG reported a small rise in GWP to £379.5m, compared to £373.1m in the previous year.
Looking at DLG’s motor business, GWP remained flat at £1.65bn (2018: £1.67bn), while its COR worsened to 94.8% in 2019 from 88.6% in 2018.
The insurer stated that its 2019 motor result includes a £15.9m charge arising from the change in the Ogden discount rate to -0.25%, from an assumed rate of 0%, compared to a £50.6 million release in 2018.
In the home business, GWP also fell to £586.6m (2018: £606.9m), while its COR improved to 86.9% from 93.5% in the preceding year.
Redundancies
Last week, DLG confirmed that 790 roles are at risk of redundancy as it implements a plan to change the way it operates.
As part of the plan, its Ipswich office will be closed and DLG’s Manchester base down-sized.
The provider previously announced that it was looking to save £50m at its Capital Markets day last November.
Commenting on the results, Penny James, chief executive officer of Direct Line, said: “We have delivered a good set of results, and continued to improve the quality, while navigating a difficult motor market and delivering significant change in the business.
“Our cost reductions and model of disciplined underwriting helped maintain a combined operating ratio of 92.2%, supported by all our product lines.”
Targets
She continued: “At our Capital Markets Day in November, my new executive team and I updated you on our operational progress and set out the next stage of the Group’s strategy, one aimed at making insurance personal, inclusive and a force for good.
“We remain on track to achieve the operational and financial targets we outlined at our Capital Markets Day and are excited about our delivery plan for 2020.”
James took over the CEO role at DLG in May 2019, replacing Paul Geddes.
