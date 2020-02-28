ERS says Ogden drove up COR in 2019

Profit and GWP improved at the motor provider.

ERS has reported a profit of £13.9m in 2019, up from £11.1m in the preceding year.

The specialist motor provider also posted a rise in GWP to £360m (2018: £330m). ERS said it saw a 13% year-on-year increase in vehicles on cover.

However, the business also revealed that its combined operating ratio had deteriorated to 99.7% (2018: 96.1%), which it said reflected the change in the Ogden discount rate to -0.25%.

Technology

ERS further noted that it continues to make investments in technology. During 2019, it rolled out insurer-hosted pricing across more products and made data enrichment enhancements.

It added that over half of its commercial lines new business is now traded on its eTrade platform for brokers, which was launched in 2018.

Last April, the insurer’s major shareholder, Aquiline, decided not to sell ERS after completing a strategic review of the business.

Focus

ERS CEO Ian Parker commented: “2019 was a difficult year for the industry with exceptional claims inflations and Ogden impacting results for the fourth year in a row.

“Whilst Ogden was out of our control, we continued to refine our book and focus on the things we can control. We invested in electronic platforms where price and speed of service are key to successful trading and made huge leaps forward in our data and analytics capability, by building a new data science team to help us underwrite the right risks at the right price.”

He continued: “Through 2020, we’ll continue to focus on our COR%. We have strong underlying performance and in investments we’ve made in infrastructure and technology, we have the foundation in place to achieve our goals and continue to build a track-record of results.

“We fully expect to continue to drive stable, profitable premium growth”.

