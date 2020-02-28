The Insurance Age Podcast: 28 February 2020

The Insurance Age team chat about the most popular news stories of the week.

Insurance Age's commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top five news stories of the week, including redundancies at Direct Line and Allianz's financial results.

Top stories

Top five news stories for the week commencing 24 February 2020:

1. FCA removes Triton Insurance Brokers' right to conduct regulated business

2. Direct Line’s Ipswich office to close amid redundancy plan

3. FCA admits "mistake" after it accidentally shared private complainant data

4. Allianz UK COR deteriorates to 97.8%

5. Allianz committed to "under-performing" commercial property business