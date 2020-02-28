The Insurance Age Podcast: 28 February 2020
The Insurance Age team chat about the most popular news stories of the week.
Insurance Age's commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top five news stories of the week, including redundancies at Direct Line and Allianz's financial results.
Use the link to hear their thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top stories
Top five news stories for the week commencing 24 February 2020:
1. FCA removes Triton Insurance Brokers' right to conduct regulated business
2. Direct Line’s Ipswich office to close amid redundancy plan
3. FCA admits "mistake" after it accidentally shared private complainant data
4. Allianz UK COR deteriorates to 97.8%
5. Allianz committed to "under-performing" commercial property business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 28 February 2020
The Insurance Age team chat about the most popular news stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Direct Line’s Ipswich office to close amid redundancy plan
- FCA admits "mistake" after it accidentally shared private complainant data
- Jensten Group hits acquisition trail
- FCA under attack for "comprehensively and scandalously" failing consumers
- RSA reports “strong results” after “disappointing” 2018
- FSCS declares CBL Insurance Europe has failed
- Ageas adds distribution director for regional brokers