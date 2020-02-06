Gefion disputes claims from administrator after Staveley Head collapse

Danish provider says it "takes issue" with claims that it had prematurely ended its contract with Staveley Head, causing the broker to go into administration.

Gefion Insurance has issued a response to the news that Staveley Head has gone into administration, stating that it did not prematurely terminate its contract with the business.

Insurance Age reported yesterday (5 February) that Steven Muncaster and Sarah Bell of Duff & Phelps had been appointed as joint administrators of Staveley Head.

The global advisor stated that the move was a result of solvency issues at Staveley Head’s main insurer, which led to “an early and unexpected termination of the contractual arrangement which was in place”.

However, Gefion said in response: “Yesterday’s press statement, issued via the appointed administrators Duff & Phelps, stated that Gefion Insurance A/S prematurely terminated our contract with Staveley Head as a result of our own financial issues.

“We take issue with this statement as it is inaccurate and misleading.”

Redundancies

The unrated Danish provider added that it had ended its contract with Staveley Head “in accordance with contractual terms as a result of being unable to obtain reinsurer support due to the poor underwriting performance of Staveley Head’s book of business”.

The majority of staff at Staveley Head, 61 out of 85, have been made redundant. It was established as a broker in 1991 but also had an MGA arm.

Gefion continued: “Gefion Insurance A/S is sorry to see that more than 60 employees will lose their jobs as a result of Staveley Head entering administration.

“Our focus now is to ensure that there is no or minimal impact upon policyholders insured with Gefion Insurance A/S.”

Capacity

Staveley Head has struggled with capacity since the collapse of its former provider, unrated Qudos Insurance. It originally replaced capacity with Gefion.

Gefion and Qudos sought to sue Staveley Head for £9m last year.

Insurance Age reported today (6 February) that Staveley Head directors, Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler, had paid themselves £600,000 in 2019.

In addition, they have reorganised the collapsed firm and its share capital, becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gelert Group. A £2m dividend was paid to Gelert from Staveley Head last year.

Duff & Phelps said yesterday that it was working with the Staveley Head management team with the aim of selling the remaining business and/or its book.

Duff & Phelps and Staveley Head declined to comment.

