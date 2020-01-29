Hiscox commits to regions and moves 300 staff out of London
Insurer is set to open a new branch in an unidentified location, with staff also set to move to existing offices in York and Colchester. It confirmed no broker-facing roles are affected.
Hiscox has confirmed it is set to move 300 roles outside of London, in a development that will see the provider open a new branch in a currently unknown location.
A spokesperson for the insurer told Insurance Age that no broker-facing roles will be moving out of the City.
Hiscox explained that the decision was made as it prepares to move to new premises within London.
Over the next two to three years, the 300 roles will transfer to Hiscox’s existing operations in Colchester and York, as well as a new location.
Footprint
The insurer said in a statement: “Hiscox has been located at 1 Great St Helen’s for the last 22 years and our lease will soon come to an end.
“Before moving into new premises, we have taken the opportunity to review our UK footprint in order to shape our UK based activities for future growth.”
It continued: “Over the next two to three years we will be moving around 300 roles out of London to join the 750 Hiscox employees already working outside of London.
“They will be moving to our existing locations in Colchester, York and a new location which has yet to been identified.”
According to the provider over 700 roles will remain in London as it relocates to its new office at 22 Bishopsgate.
