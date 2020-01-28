Saga looking at performance and cost efficiencies

Provider states 60% of new customers choosing are choosing its three-year fixed price product as it publishes trading update for the last six months.

Saga has stated that it is “looking at where performance and cost efficiency can be improved” after it recently appointed former Superdry and Co-op boss Euan Sutherland as chief executive officer.

He replaced Lance Batchelor who is retiring from the business on 31 January. Ex Swinton boss Gilles Normand also recently joined Saga as group chief operating officer along with Cheryl Agius who took on the insurance CEO role.

In its trading update for the period from 1 August 2019 to 27 January 2020, Saga also noted that it predicts its full year pre-tax profit will be in line with expectations.

Fixed price

The over-50s insurance specialist further stated that its broking business has now sold 317,000 3-year fixed price policies, with over 60% of new customers choosing this product since it was launched in April last year.

Saga said in the statement: “For the full year ended 31 January 2020 we expect Saga branded home and motor policies to be approximately 3% lower than the prior year, reflecting a highly competitive market and a disciplined approach to new business.

“Home and motor margins are expected to be at the higher end of our £71-£74 range, reflecting the lower new business strain.”

Saga has previously explained that its renewal pricing strategy change is aligned with what the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is trying to do and the provider welcomed the regulator’s market study on general insurance pricing practices.

The FCA published its interim report in October last year where it slammed the home and motor insurance markets for not working well for all customers and stated it was considering a ban on dual pricing.

Underwriting

In the underwriting business, Saga stated that its reserves in aggregate are also tracking in line with expectations.

It also noted that it is seeing higher inflation on third party damage and theft costs, with overall inflation running at around 7% compared to longer-term expectations of around 5%.

The provider added: “This trend is not expected to have a significant impact on the current year but will have a modest adverse impact on future year margins if retail pricing conditions remain competitive.”

Looking at the travel division, Saga noted that the administration of Thomas Cook last year had resulted in approximately £4m of one-off costs.

Challenging

Sutherland commented: “I’m delighted to have joined Saga and to be working with a strong executive team.

“Although Saga continues to face challenging markets in Insurance and Travel, we have a clear focus on improving performance and cost efficiencies within the Group, while strengthening our financial position and reducing debt.”

International hedge fund Elliot bought a stake in Saga last July. The business floated on the Stock Exchange in 2014.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.