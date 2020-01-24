Gibraltar’s Quick-Sure enters administration
Having stopped writing new business in 2017, the regulator estimates that only 117 claims are left to be settled.
Quick-Sure Insurance has entered administration, the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) confirmed yesterday (23 January).
The Gibraltar-based motor insurer informed the GFSC last month that it had been unable to raise enough funding to meet ongoing liabilities. It then applied to be placed into administration on 14 January.
Quick-Sure ceased writing new business in March 2017 and has no unexpired policies. Since then, it has continued to settle claims. As of yesterday, the GFSC estimated that only 117 claims are yet to be settled.
Grant Jones and James Oton of Simmons Gainsford Gibraltar LLP have been appointed as administrators.
The news was first reported by sister title Post.
Gibraltar
Quick-Sure is the latest casualty in the Gibraltar market.
In December 2019, Elite Insurance entered administration and Tradewise Insurance Company, the Gibraltarian partner of Tradewise Insurance Services, entered voluntary run-off.
Gibraltar provider Lamp entered liquidation in May 2019 and was later declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).
The FSCS announced that it would pay compensation to Lamp’s home, GAP, and health customers.
Insurance Age has examined whether the Gibraltar market has become difficult territory for UK brokers.
