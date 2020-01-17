Markerstudy forced to go "on hiatus" for new quotes in commercial lines

Group commercial director Gary Humphreys says MGA is in talks with two potential providers after it was asked by backer QIC to find alternative capacity for its commercial SME book.

Markerstudy has temporarily stopped writing new business in its commercial SME division as it seeks fresh capacity, Insurance Age can reveal.

Gary Humphreys, group underwriting director at Markerstudy Group, told Insurance Age that the business is in talks with two potential providers after Qatar Insurance Group (QIC) asked it to seek alternative capacity for commercial lines.

He stated: “We had a discussion with Q about capacity for this year because we needed additional capacity to pay for the Co-op acquisition.

“As part of those discussions, where Q confirmed it will provide £1.4bn capacity to Markerstudy for this year, it mentioned that it had a clash on SME commercial, which we only write a small amount of. It asked us if we would seek alternative capacity for that business.”

According to Humphreys, Markerstudy writes just under £20m of premium in commercial lines, while QIC has over ten times that amount elsewhere.

Hiatus

He added that the situation will not have an impact on current policyholders and that the provider has been in contact with its broker partners.

Humphreys further noted that QIC has agreed to honour renewals while Markerstudy replaces the capacity.

“There’s a hiatus where we don’t offer new business quotes until the new capacity is in place, but we are not intending to exit the market at all,” he continued.

“We’ve got two capacity providers who are keen to take over the Q book and we expect to have something firm to announce by the end of the month.”

He added that it was “good timing” for Markerstudy as the MGA is currently moving its commercial business to Quotall from an in-house software system.

Investment

Markerstudy bought Co-op’s underwriting business for £185m in January 2019.

In November last year, the firm agreed a deal with QIC ahead of a £240m+ loan repayment deadline on 1 December.

This followed reports that Markerstudy owed QIC £217.3m plus interest after the backer had chosen not to reinvest in the business.

Qatar Re, owned by QIC, bought Markerstudy’s Gibraltarian businesses for £107.8m in January 2018.

The deal included Markerstudy Insurance, Zenith Insurance, St Julians Insurance and Ultimate Insurance.

