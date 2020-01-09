Danish regulator orders Gefion to correct information

Gefion has disagreed with the decision, as the regulator points to issues with one of the provider's reinsurance contracts.

Gefion Insurance has been ordered by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) to publish supplementary and corrective information for its annual report for 2018.

The regulator stated that the unrated Danish insurer cannot recognise the value of one of its reinsurance contracts. In addition, it noted that Gefion had not sent in its annual report on time.

In response, Gefion said it disagreed with the decision, which comes more than seven months after the company presented its final annual report for 2018.

Gefion said in a statement: “The company does not agree with the decision, which, in the company’s opinion, is based on an incorrect assessment of the facts surrounding the conclusion of the reinsurance contract in question.

“Gefion Insurance has followed current practices for the recognition of the reinsurance contract in the audited annual report for 2018.”

The provider added that because the decision “does not have any direct consequences” for its policyholders or partners, it will comply with the order.

Liquidity

Insurance Age revealed earlier this week that Gefion had met its requirement to have liquid assets of at least €5m (£4.2m) by the end of December 2019.

This followed another order by the DFSA, which was published on 12 December 2019.

Gefion’s shareholders injected more capital into the firm to comply with the order. The provider had previously received a cash injection of €2m from its shareholders in May 2018.

Gefion also secured a €6m recapitalisation deal with funds managed by Fermat Capital Management in October last year.

The provider had been looking to recapitalise since the DFSA ordered it not to increase its volumes of business due to its solvency issues after it concluded an inspection of the business in July 2019.

In December last year, motor MGA Pukka revealed that it had stopped writing new business with Gefion.

