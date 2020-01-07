Neon Underwriting placed into run-off

Neon's parent company American Financial Group has decided to exit the Lloyd's market.

Lloyd’s managing agent Neon Underwriting has been put into run-off by its parent company, American Financial Group (AFG).

This follows a decision by AFG to exit the Lloyd’s of London insurance market in 2020, and the business has now initiated actions to place its Lloyd’s subsidiaries into run-off.

According to a statement, AFG will work with Neon and Neon’s regulators to ensure that the business continues to meet its obligations to policyholders and achieves an orderly run-off of operations.

Profitability

Neon, which relaunched in 2016, specialised in property, marine & energy, casualty, specialty and reinsurance. It operated from offices in London, Bermuda, Denmark and Guernsey.

AFG bought its predecessor Marketform in 2008, and stated that both Marketform and Neon have “failed to achieve AFG’s profitability objectives” since the deal.

The insurer said in a statement: “After review of Neon’s anticipated results for 2019 and its 2020 prospects, AFG has determined that Neon will not meet AFG’s return expectations.”

It continued: “The exit from this business will allow AFG to reallocate capital to its other insurance businesses and opportunities that have the potential to earn targeted returns on investment.”

Exits

This is the latest in a string of insurers to pull back from or exit the Lloyd’s market in the last six months.

In September 2019, MS Amlin announced it was exiting nine business classes, including UK property & casualty insurance and aviation.

It completed its exit from aviation insurance the following month.

This followed news from June that Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI) was to stop accepting new business as of 1 July 2019.

Portfolios of UK property, liability, marine and engineering risks previously underwritten through TMKI was put into run-off.

In addition, Vibe Syndicate Management announced it was putting Syndicate 5768 into run-off last November.

Later that month Pioneer Underwriting placed Pioneer Syndicate 1980 into run-off.

