Mike Crane becomes L&G GI CEO as Allianz completes LV and L&G deals

Provider says the purchases of LV and L&G's GI businesses will see Allianz become the second largest general insurer in the UK.

Allianz Holdings has completed its deals to buy the remaining 51% of LV General Insurance Group and 100% of the general insurance division of Legal & General (L&G).

As a result, Mike Crane, current managing director of LV GIG Broker, has been appointed as chief executive officer of L&G GI.

He will continue to report into LV CEO Steve Treloar and sit on the LV GIG executive committee as both CEO of L&G GI and MD of LV GIG Broker.

Meanwhile, Treloar will become a member of the Allianz Holdings board which oversees and manages all of Allianz UK’s legal entities. He will report into Allianz Holdings CEO Jon Dye.

Treloar, along with fellow LV GIG colleagues Kevin Wenzel (chief finance officer) and Kieran O’Keeffe (chief risk officer) will join the Allianz UK management board.

Venture

Allianz’s joint venture with LV was first announced in August 2017 when the provider bought 49% of LV’s general insurance business for £500m. The move was expected to create a £1.7bn personal lines business under the LV brand.

The deal, which has been completed in stages, has also seen Allianz buy 20.9% of LV GIG for £213m and the remaining 30.1% for up to £365m. In total, it has spent around £1.1bn on LV GIG.

Allianz has previously stated that it will get a £250m boost in commercial lines from LV with around £350m of Allianz’s personal lines premium going in the opposite direction to the LV branded business.

L&G

At the end of May 2019, Allianz further stated it was to buy L&G’s general insurance business for £242m.

The business is currently being combined with LV, but the L&G brand will be retained for up to three years.

According to Allianz, the completion of these deals sees the insurer become the second largest general insurer in the UK, based on full year 2018 figures.

It added that the combined business had a gross written premium income of over £4bn and a market share of 9 percent.

Brands

Dye commented: “This is a pivotal moment in the history of Allianz in the UK. These two deals create a formidable player in the UK general insurance market with a balanced business across personal and commercial lines, tremendously strong brands and a great team of people, focused on delivering for our customers.

“We will be looking to build upon the great success of our joint venture with LV GIG in home and motor insurance, strengthened further by the acquisition of L&G GI.”

Treloar added: “This is an exciting day for LV GIG and we’re very happy to now be part of Allianz and have our colleagues from L&G GI also join us.

“For the last few years, we’ve worked incredibly hard to make LV the brand it is today and, although we’ve achieved an incredible amount, I believe that with the backing of Allianz, and L&G GI being part of our business, the best is truly yet to come.”

