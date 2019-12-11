Elite Insurance goes into administration

The Gibraltar-based insurer closed to new business in July 2017.

Gibraltar-based Elite Insurance Company has been placed in administration and is no longer paying claims, according to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

The legal expenses specialist closed to new business with immediate effect on 5 July 2017 and has since been in run-off.

The FSCS stated that it is stepping in to protect the majority of policies that Elite sold in the UK to individuals and small businesses.

The insurer provided a range of products in the UK through a network of managing general agents.

Elite was mainly known for its before-the-event and after-the-event products and also offered general insurance including event, property and household, gap vehicle, motor, solicitors’ professional indemnity, latent/structural defect warranties and pet insurance.

According to the FSCS, existing policies have not been cancelled or terminated.

The organisation noted that claims are not being met by Elite but should still be reported according to the instructions in the policy documents.

The FSCS further stated that it is working closely with Elite’s administrator, PwC LLP, and the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to understand the impact of Elite going into administration.

Failure

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “We are still in the process of identifying how many UK customers are affected by the failure of Elite Insurance.

“The FSCS will protect most UK-based customers of Elite who are individuals or small businesses with an annual turnover of less than £1m.”

He added: “We are working closely with the liquidators to make sure that all eligible policyholders affected by the failure of Elite are protected accordingly.”

Dan Schwartzmann and Edgar Lavarello of PwC LLP have been appointed as joint administrators of the insurer.

In addition, Armour Risk Management will continue to manage Elite’s claims handling functions.

Run-off

In July 2017, Elite challenged the GFSC in court over interventions ahead of its closing to new business and going into run-off.

The provider was also named in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s affidavit when it sought an interim injunction against CBL Insurance.

This followed CBL paying €25m (£22.3m) to Elite despite being ordered not to by the bank.

Fitch put Elite on a negative rating watch after the run-off announcement. The insurer had received a BBB- rating in December 2016.

