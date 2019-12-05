Legal Protection Group secures capacity deal with Alwyn Insurance Company

HDI Global Specialty stopped providing capacity for the MGA, which lists Arron Banks' Eldon Insurance Services as a major shareholder, in February this year.

Legal Protection Group (LPG) has agreed a new capacity arrangement with Alwyn Insurance Company.

This follows news from earlier this year that HDI Global Specialty, formerly Inter Hannover, was no longer providing capacity for the managing general agent.

The deal between the businesses ceased for new business on 1 February this year.

Alwyn, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arch Capital Group, was formed in 2011 to provide delegated capacity on a meaningful basis to MGAs.

Bristol-headquartered LPG launched in 2016 with Eldon Insurance Services as a major shareholder.

Insurance Age revealed that the business provides a full range of before the event (BTE) and after the event (ATE) products, including commercial and civil ATE policies with limits of up to £2m.

Martin Rowan, chief executive officer of LPG, commented: “We are extremely pleased that we have secured the support of an insurer that provides A+ financial strength, has a strong desire to build on our existing book of business and achievements to-date and shares our focus of working closely with our broker and solicitor partners.

“At every stage since our launch we have had the support of some tremendous business partners who saw real value in the experience, enthusiasm, customer service and speed of response we bring to the legal expenses market.”

Rowan joined LPG as managing director in January 2017. He explained that the MGA is now recruiting in both its Bristol and London offices.

He concluded: “We are excited about this new chapter with Alwyn, which will enable us to build on our successful launch and further develop and deliver even more creative and innovative products and services going forward.”

