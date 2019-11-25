Ex-One Commercial boss Mike Keating launches MGA

Qlaims Insurance's product will initially be available to brokers on the Acturis platform and capacity is provided by HSB Engineering Insurance.

A new managing general agent headed up by former One Commercial boss, Mike Keating, has launched today (25 November).

Qlaims Insurance stated that its product will deliver brokers and their clients a claims advocacy service for commercial property losses.

The MGA will fund a professional claims preparation and negotiation service supported for valid commercial property claims of over £5,000.

Capacity

The firm is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and capacity for the UK-based MGA is provided by A++ rated HSB Engineering Insurance, part of the Munich Re group.

Qlaims Insurance and its sister company QlaimsTech are part of Qlaims Ltd, which was set up by chief executive officer, Malcolm Harvey, in 2017.

The business explained that Qlaims is privately owned and has to date received £1.3m in funding from private equity firm West Hill Capital.

It detailed that with support from QlaimsTech, Qlaims Insurance loss adjusters will deploy video streaming technology in order to assess and support the claim within hours.

Clients and brokers will also be able to view live progress of their claim online 24/7 through QlaimsTrak, Qlaims’ online portal.

Management

Keating, who has been appointed as chief development officer, will oversee the strategy and delivery of the product roll out.

He left his MD role at One Commercial in September 2016, after being at the helm of the Leeds-based MGA since 2012.

Keating has also worked as MD of intermediary and partnerships at Axa Insurance. He exited the provider suddenly in December 2011 to “pursue other interests”.

A spokesperson for the business told Insurance Age that Qlaims Insurance currently has four staff and that it is recruiting for both technical and business development roles.

Its loss recovery policies will initially be available to brokers via the Acturis software platform for SMEs with insurance programmes of up to £250,000.

All brokers signing up to Qlaims Insurance will also be offered use of the live video streaming service and the QlaimsTrak portal for their own use.

Claims

Keating commented: “More than half of commercial insurance brokers believe that insurers’ claims handling service has got worse in the last two years and that online claims reporting and updates would be of high assistance and interest.

“Qlaims Insurance meets this need for brokers and their clients. Claims is the shop window for insurance, and by offering their clients a premier claims service, brokers can really demonstrate where they add value”.

HSB Engineering Insurance managing director, Steve Worrall, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Qlaims to deliver a technology-driven, insurance-backed claims solution for businesses.

“We’re impressed by the technology-led proposition and believe the practical application of video streaming technology and access to the QlaimsTrak portal will transform the customer experience for insureds in the event they suffer a commercial property loss.”

QlaimsTech, which has been trading for over 12 months, develops and sources InsurTech applications for the insurance market. It is headed up by Jon Mainwaring, chief technical officer.

