Ex-Swinton boss Gilles Normand joins Saga amid insurance business restructure

Former Legal & General GI boss, Cheryl Agius, is set to take on CEO of insurance role as Saga reveals plans to bring together its insurance broking, underwriting and claims management businesses.

Former Swinton chief executive officer, Gilles Normand, is joining Saga as chief operating officer on 25 November.

The over 50s insurance specialist has also hired Cheryl Agius as CEO of insurance. She most recently worked as CEO of Legal & General’s general insurance business, which was bought by Allianz for £242m in May this year.

A spokesperson for Saga explained that these are both newly created roles and that they form part of a new organisational structure, which will see the provider bring together its insurance broking, underwriting and claims management businesses.

They added that Agius would sit above both the broking and the underwriting businesses in order to take the different divisions of Saga “forward in unison”. Normand’s role also spans across the whole group.

Strategy

In its most recent financial results for the first half of 2019, Saga reported plummeting profits in all of its operating areas.

The provider relaunched its insurance strategy earlier this year after posting a £134.6m pre-tax loss for the 12 months to January 2019.

This included the introduction of 3-year fixed price policies, which Gary Duggan, CEO for Saga’s broking division, said followed on from the Financial Conduct Authority’s investigation into dual pricing.

In July this year, international hedge fund, Elliot, bought a 5.141% stake in Saga which floated on the Stock Exchange in 2014.

Saga also reported earlier this year that group CEO Lance Batchelor is set to retire from the business in January 2020, after six years with the company.

CEO

In a statement on the London Stock Exchange, Saga detailed that Agius will join its board on 1 January 2020. The provider noted that she will be responsible for leading all aspects of its insurance business with responsibility for its insurance strategy.

At Legal & General, Agius led an organisational transformation and change programme to separate the general insurance and life divisions.

She has previously held roles as UK strategic retirement director and UK international development director at the insurer.

Before Legal & General, Agius held roles with Aon Hewitt, Lloyds TSB and Towers Watson.

Swinton

Meanwhile, Normand will be responsible for shaping and leading the firm’s transformation programme.

Saga added that he will focus on improving alignment and execution across the business, digital and marketing transformation and creating a simpler and more efficient company.

Normand was CEO of Swinton when the broker was sold to Ardonagh Group for £165m in September 2018.

He joined Swinton in January 2015, moving across from the parent company of Swinton and Covéa Insurance. Shortly after the deal was revealed Normand left the broker but remained an employee of Covéa Group.

Normand was the boss of Swinton when the business embarked on a transformation programme to become a digital broker.

In 2016 the broker announced it was “reshaping” its branch network as a result of a broader review of its business model, stating that it was closing 130 of its branches.

Insurance Age revealed in 2017 that the broker had put 900 roles at risk of redundancy after it put an additional 84 branches and a contact centre under review.

Prior to joining Covéa, where he spent a total of ten years, Normand held senior positions in marketing and strategy for the French Banking Federation and Crédit Agricole.

Transformation

Lance Batchelor, Saga CEO, commented: “These are two important appointments as we continue the transformation of Saga, and both Cheryl and Gilles will help drive the new strategy we announced in April.

“They both have strong and very relevant experience of strategic delivery and will build on the momentum we have already created.”

Agius added: “Saga has a great brand and has demonstrated market leading innovation.

“I am looking forward to working as part of a strong team and applying our collective skills, to grow the business and develop leading solutions for all our stakeholders.”

Normand concluded: “I’m excited to be joining Saga, a much-loved brand which is going into its next chapter as it progresses the new strategy.

“I look forward to working with the talented team as we continue the transformation.”

Insurance Age has reached out to Legal & General and Covéa for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.