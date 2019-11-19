Lloyd’s launches Speak Up campaign to address culture problems

Campaign directly follows results of an independent survey on the market’s culture.

Lloyd’s has launched the Speak Up campaign to address complaints regarding the market’s culture.

The campaign aims to advise individuals on how to speak up if they witness or experience unacceptable behaviour.

Lloyd’s said the initiative, known as #SpeakUp, comprises easily accessible guides, online information and resources, and a 24/7 advice line for anyone working within the market.

The campaign will be promoted with advertisements, banners, and posters within the Lloyd’s building.

John Neal, CEO at Lloyd’s commented: “At Lloyd’s we expect all market participants to act with integrity, be respectful and always speak up.

“I hope this campaign encourages more people to do so. You will be heard, you will be supported, and we will act, because no matter what form it takes, harassment is never acceptable.”

The campaign follows the market’s launch of its [email protected]’s diversity toolkit in September 2019.

Survey

Lloyd’s said the Speak Up campaign had been created to directly address findings from its culture survey.

An independent survey on the market’s culture was commissioned by Lloyd’s in May 2019.

The results, published four months later, uncovered underlying problems at the market.

One-fifth of respondents believed employees did not have equal opportunities regardless of gender.

It also learned that, over a period of twelve months, sexual harassment and ‘excessive’ alcohol consumption had been observed by 8% and 24% of employees respectively.

Inga Beale, former CEO at Lloyd’s, said that she “wasn’t necessarily surprised” by the results.

It is hoped that Speak Up will help the 38% of respondents who did not know how to raise concerns and the 45% who did not feel comfortable to do so.

Culture

The culture survey followed several high profile accounts of misconduct at Lloyd’s in 2019.

In March, Bloomberg Businessweek interviewed eighteen women about their experiences of sexual harassment at the market, describing Lloyd’s as a “meat market”.

This was followed by a blog in the Evening Standard by former Lloyd’s underwriter Sophie Jarvis in May, who claimed she had been told to wear heels and make-up in order to succeed at the market.

In June, two executives at Lloyd’s provider Tokio Marine Kiln left the company amid allegations of sexual harassment.

This was followed by the suspension of a senior VP at Lloyd’s broker Guy Carpenter for sending a suggestive email about a colleague, revealed by sister publication Insurance Post.

Later in the month, Neal confirmed to the Sunday Times that a Lloyd’s employee had been suspended after making offensive comments in an alcohol-related incident.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.