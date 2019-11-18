FCA and PRA seek to ban and fine former insurance CEO

A joint investigation by the regulators found that between February 2010 and July 2016 Stuart Malcolm Forsyth transferred excessive amounts of his own salary to his wife, and as a result paid £18,000 less in income tax than he should have done.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have banned and fined Stuart Malcolm Forsyth, the former CEO of Scottish Boatowners Mutual Insurance Association (SBMIA), £78,318 and £76,180 respectively.

This follows a joint investigation where the regulators found that between February 2010 and July 2016 Forsyth transferred excessive amounts of his own remuneration to his wife in order to reduce his own tax liability.

Forsyth has referred both decision notices to the Upper Tribunal and the watchdogs explained that the Tribunal will determine what, if any, is the appropriate action for the FCA and the PRA to take. They added that the proposed actions will have no effect until a decision is made.

SBMIA transferred all of its business to TT Club Mutual Insurance in March 2019. Forsyth left the provider in July 2016.

Integrity

The FCA detailed that it wants to ban Forsyth and fine him £78,318 for lacking integrity.

Its investigation found that he has paid his wife a proportion of his own salary in compensation for providing some out of hours administrative support and occasional hospitality at home.

Up until 2010, she was paid between £5,000 and £10,000 per year, which was not obviously unreasonable for the work she was doing.

But from 2010, Forsyth transferred increasing amounts of his salary, and in most years all or part of his own bonus, to his wife. The total amount transferred to Mrs Forsyth between 2010 and 2016 comes to just over £200,000.

The FCA further stated that by the 2015/16 tax year, Mrs Forsyth’s remuneration was just over £52,000, which is more than any other SBMIA employee apart from Forsyth.

As a result, Forsyth paid approximately £18,000 less in income tax than he should have done.

The regulator detailed that the SBMIA’s board and remuneration committee were aware that he had paid a proportion of his salary to his wife but were not aware of how much.

Concealment

According to the FCA, Forsyth took the following steps to conceal his actions:

He created false minutes to give the misleading impression that SBMIA ’s remuneration committee had agreed the salaries of both Mr and Mrs Forsyth in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In fact, it had only agreed Mr Forsyth’s salary.

’s remuneration committee had agreed the salaries of both Mr and Mrs Forsyth in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In fact, it had only agreed Mr Forsyth’s salary. In late 2015, after internal concerns were raised about his wife’s remuneration, Forsyth inappropriately involved himself in a subsequent investigation by an external auditor.

In 2016, he responded recklessly to an information request from the PRA by sending it the false remuneration committee minutes.

The FCA said in a statement: “Mr Forsyth did not believe that his actions were permissible. He was aware that Mrs Forsyth only carried out a limited amount of administrative work and that the amount of her remuneration for that work was unjustified.

“By deliberately arranging these payments to Mrs Forsyth, Mr Forsyth acted without integrity to his financial benefit.”

