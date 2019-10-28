Revenue falls at Hastings amid rising claims inflation

Firm said it would apply price increases to keep its full-year loss ratio within target.

Revenue has fallen at Hastings despite an increase in gross written premium (GWP), a trading update for the group reported.

GWP for the nine months to 30 September 2019 was £753.1m. This was an increase of 2% from £738.5m in the same period a year prior.

However, revenue fell 2% from £574.1m to £563.8m.

The group blamed the fall on lower earned premiums and lower reinsurance commissions.

Toby van der Meer, CEO at Hastings Group Holdings, commented: “The market remained competitive in the third quarter, with market premium inflation continuing to lag claims inflation.

“We maintained focus on pricing discipline, applying rates ahead of the market, in line with our stated targets and strategy.”

Policies

The group said it had continued to prioritise pricing by applying rates in line with claims inflation in H1 2019.

However, it acknowledged that Hastings’ competitiveness had fallen due to claims inflation lagging behind premiums.

The trading update claimed claims inflation rose to between 7% and 8% in Q3.

Particular areas of claims inflation were listed as third party credit hire cost, repair costs, and mid-range bodily injury costs.

The group also reported a 5% rise in its live customer policies from 2.70m to 2.84m.

The company said the increase was supported by strong retention rates.

The trading update particularly highlighted growth in home policies to 200,000, saying the group’s in-house underwriting team continued to be embedded.

Analyst Ming Zhu, of Panmure Gordon, commented: “We continue to think that Hastings should focus on its underwriting rather than chasing topline growth.”

She suggested that the company could see its competitive edge in the price comparison website market erode over time due to market shifts as new competitors entering the sector.

Strategy

Hastings said that it would continue to focus on its digital and technology strategy.

The firm reported a 15% fall in customer service calls per live customer policy and that around 60% of loss claims were being settled digitally.

It was reported that investment in digitalisation would continue in 2019 and into 2020.

van der Meer continued: “We have successfully transitioned to our new repair partners to benefit customers.

“The ongoing digitalisation of the business has been continued by the increasing popularity of our mobile app, with 430,000 downloads since its launch.”

Regulation

The trading update stated that Hastings is supportive of the interim report on general insurance pricing by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Published earlier this month, the report floated the idea of banning dual pricing practices as one measure that the regulator may take.

Hastings said it is well positioned to respond to the FCA’s final recommendations.

Ogden

The group also said that its full-year loss ratio would be impacted by the change in the Ogden discount rate from -0.75% to -0.25% in July 2019.

Excluding the Ogden adjustment, Hastings said its loss ratio for the first nine months of the year would have been 79.1%.

In August, this group confirmed in a results document that it had experienced a one-off loss of £8.4m because of the change.

Hastings said it would continue to monitor claims trends and apply price increases to remain within its full-year target range of 75% to 79% for the loss ratio.

