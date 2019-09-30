Disappointment as Scottish discount rate to remain at -0.75%
Lawyers warn that the lower rate in Scotland can cause delays and lead to higher costs for Scottish taxpayers after the rate in England and Wales was changed to -0.25% in July.
The Scottish Government Actuary has decided that the discount rate in Scotland should remain unchanged at -0.75%.
This follows a review of the rate which was completed on 27 September.
In July, the discount rate for England and Wales was set at -0.25%, with insurers reacting with disappointment.
A spokesperson from the Scottish arm of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (Foil), commented: “The lower Scottish rate means that Scottish claimants will receive higher compensation payments.
“The differential is therefore likely to result in injured people raising claims in Scotland rather than England and Wales if they can. It is feared that this forum shopping will cause delays and higher costs.”
Disappointing
The spokesperson continued: “The new rate is very disappointing for the insurance industry which considers that the rate does not adhere to the principle of 100% compensation.
“This new rate artificially boosts compensation payments well beyond those being paid in the rest of the UK.
“As a result it is likely to mean increased costs which will have to be borne by Scottish taxpayers and policyholders.”
