Aviva adds former RSA chief financial officer as NED
George Culmer has previously worked at Lloyd's Banking Group, RSA, Zurich and Prudential.
Aviva has appointed George Culmer as an independent non-executive director.
Culmer, who was chief financial officer of Lloyd’s Banking Group until 2 August this year, will also join Aviva’s board audit, risk and nomination committees.
The provider explained that Culmer also has extensive experience from the insurance sector, having previously worked as a director and CFO of RSA.
He has also spent a number of years at Zurich Financial Services in roles including head of capital management and CFO of its UK operations.
Prior to joining Zurich, Culmer held various senior management positions at Prudential.
Experience
Aviva chairman, Sir Adrian Montague, commented: “George brings significant board level experience with 15 years as a FTSE 100 chief financial officer.
“He also has a deep understanding of insurance and wider financial services. George is an outstanding addition to our board and I am delighted to welcome him to Aviva.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 20 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- People Moves Round-up: 16-20 September 2019
- Granite set to expand product offering
- GRP hires investment director to ramp up acquisition strategy
- Profit and turnover up at JCB Insurance Services
- Survey reveals some Lloyd’s staff “turn a blind eye” to sexism in the market
- HNW Forum 2019: Hardening market an opportunity for brokers
- FSCS pays out to Lamp home customers