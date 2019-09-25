Aviva adds former RSA chief financial officer as NED

George Culmer has previously worked at Lloyd's Banking Group, RSA, Zurich and Prudential.

Aviva has appointed George Culmer as an independent non-executive director.

Culmer, who was chief financial officer of Lloyd’s Banking Group until 2 August this year, will also join Aviva’s board audit, risk and nomination committees.

The provider explained that Culmer also has extensive experience from the insurance sector, having previously worked as a director and CFO of RSA.

He has also spent a number of years at Zurich Financial Services in roles including head of capital management and CFO of its UK operations.

Prior to joining Zurich, Culmer held various senior management positions at Prudential.

Experience

Aviva chairman, Sir Adrian Montague, commented: “George brings significant board level experience with 15 years as a FTSE 100 chief financial officer.

“He also has a deep understanding of insurance and wider financial services. George is an outstanding addition to our board and I am delighted to welcome him to Aviva.”

