Dive In 2019: Gender equality top priority in insurance

Research from Dive In also reveals that mental health is a key issue in the UK.

Gender equality remains the number one area to be addressed in the insurance industry, according to research from Dive In.

Dive In, the global festival for diversity and inclusion (D&I) in insurance, said the survey was conducted from a sub-set of more than 10,000 registered attendees in the run-up to the festival’s fifth year.

The organisers explained that employees of all levels from over 30 countries had identified the most important areas that the sector needs to focus on in order to build more inclusive workplaces.

They were listed as:

Gender equality (54%)

Mental health (47%)

Culture & ethnicity (38%)

Family & care responsibility (28%)

The survey also revealed that mental health sits high on the agenda in the UK and wider Europe, while the Middle East and the Americas highlighted gender inequality as a key barrier to overcome.

According to the findings, 94% of respondents also feel that inclusion is a client-facing and a commercial concern, rather than an internal issue.

Imperative

Pauline Miller, head of talent development and inclusion at Lloyd’s commented: “More advanced markets have known for some time that D&I is not just a ‘nice to have’ but a commercial imperative, yet this research has made it clear that this is also the case all over the world.

“While addressing gender equality may be seen as the ‘first step’ in a company’s D&I journey, the research has shown that it is not the only step, as employees call for more work to be done in other areas such as mental health and culture and ethnicity.

“Attendees to this year’s festival will learn ways of creating positive action and creating an impact on all areas of D&I, from gender equality to disability.”

This year’s Dive In festival kicks off tomorrow (24 September) and takes place in over 60 cities in 30 countries.

#MeToo

In a July interview with Insurance Age, Miller explained that the festival was to “address the insurance #MeToo movement”.

Lloyd’s is set to reveal the results of its market-wide culture survey at the festival. The survey was launched after a Bloomberg report highlighted a culture of sexual harassment at the organisation, which forced it to rush through a plan to combat sexism.

Dive In’s mission is to enable people to achieve their potential by raising awareness of the business case for diversity and by promoting positive action.

This year’s festival theme is ‘inclusion impact’, following on from last year’s campaign of developing ‘awareness into action’.

The 2019 Dive In festival sponsors are AIG, Aon, Aviva, Axa XL, Chubb, CNA, CNA Hardy, DLA Piper, Gallagher, Guy Carpenter, Kennedys, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh, Miller, MS Amlin, Oliver James, PwC, RMS, RSA, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich.

