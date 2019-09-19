Ecclesiastical's John Blundell to retire in 2020

Blundell, UK general insurance MD, has spent 35 years in the insurance industry and joined Ecclesiastical from Covéa in 2016.

Ecclesiastical has stated that John Blundell, managing director of its UK general insurance business, will retire in 2020.

Blundell joined Ecclesiastical in September 2016 and the provider explained he had led the business through a period of ongoing change.

His career in the insurance industry has spanned 35 years, starting as a graduate trainee at Norwich Union (now Aviva).

He then went on to co-found insurance start-up St Andrews Group, where he was managing director.

Blundell later joined Sterling Insurance Group, also as MD, and saw the business through to the sale to Covéa in 2015.

Immediately before joining Ecclesiastical, he was deputy chief executive officer at Covéa, a role he undertook after the sale of Sterling.

Opportunities

Blundell commented: “I’ve had a wonderful 35 years in insurance but, from a personal perspective, the time is right for me to step away from a day-to-day executive role to pursue other interests and opportunities.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Ecclesiastical and I will miss the many people inside and outside the organisation that I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

Mark Hews, group CEO of Ecclesiastical, added: “I’d like to thank John for his considerable contribution to Ecclesiastical’s success over the past three years.

“Although we will be sorry to see him depart, he will be leaving the UK general insurance business in great shape, well positioned to take advantage of market opportunities going forward.”

The insurer confirmed that Blundell will continue to run the business while a successor is sought, in order to ensure a smooth handover when he steps down.

