Insurance Age

Uber boss joins Inshur following partnership deal

new-job-4
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

InsurTech Futures: Simon Logan, who has also worked as head of legal at RSA, moves to start-up Inshur following its partnership with Uber.

InsurTech start-up Inshur has appointed Simon Logan as vice president of commercial and legal.

Logan was previously legal director of insurance, EMEA at Uber, where he was responsible for providing legal and commercial counsel throughout the 40 countries Uber is active in the EMEA region.

Prior to joining the ride-sharing app, he worked as head of legal at RSA.

Partnership
The move follows Inshur’s partnership with Uber to offer insurance services to its drivers.

In his role at the start-up, Logan will advise on commercial development and growth strategy, while overseeing overall legal responsibility.

Chief operating officer and co-founder of Inshur, David Daiches, said: “We’re growing at a rapid pace, and Simon’s reputation within the insurance and tech industries alongside his strong connections within the global team at Uber made him stand out as someone who can bring much value to our growing business and senior leadership team.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Hobbs reveals Allianz’s £35m debut at Lloyd’s
  2. UK Broker Awards: Winners revealed
  3. Samways retires after decade at Miles Smith
  4. Clear set to make more deals this year
  5. Clive Edwards becomes CEO of Aspen Insurance UK
  6. Tokio Marine Kiln restructures management
  7. FSCS pays out to Lamp GAP and health customers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: