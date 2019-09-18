Uber boss joins Inshur following partnership deal

InsurTech Futures: Simon Logan, who has also worked as head of legal at RSA, moves to start-up Inshur following its partnership with Uber.

InsurTech start-up Inshur has appointed Simon Logan as vice president of commercial and legal.

Logan was previously legal director of insurance, EMEA at Uber, where he was responsible for providing legal and commercial counsel throughout the 40 countries Uber is active in the EMEA region.

Prior to joining the ride-sharing app, he worked as head of legal at RSA.

Partnership

The move follows Inshur’s partnership with Uber to offer insurance services to its drivers.

In his role at the start-up, Logan will advise on commercial development and growth strategy, while overseeing overall legal responsibility.

Chief operating officer and co-founder of Inshur, David Daiches, said: “We’re growing at a rapid pace, and Simon’s reputation within the insurance and tech industries alongside his strong connections within the global team at Uber made him stand out as someone who can bring much value to our growing business and senior leadership team.”

