FSCS pays out to Lamp GAP and health customers

Gibraltarian insurer went into liquidation at the end of May.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stated that Lamp GAP policies through Warranty Direct are no longer in force.

The organisation explained that the liquidator had disclaimed the policies on 29 August 2019.

Unrated Gibraltarian insurer Lamp applied for liquidation at the Supreme Court of Gibraltar in late May and the application was accepted by the court on 31 May.

According to the FSCS, policyholders are entitled to a pro-rata return of premium on the unused period of their policy.

Value

It added that the liquidator has calculated the return of premium value from Lamp’s records and passed this information to the FSCS. The FSCS is now set to make compensation payments to eligible policyholders.

The scheme detailed that its compensation is 90% of the return of premium value calculated by the liquidator, and that there is no need for policyholders to make a claim.

It noted that compensation cheques were sent to policyholders on Wednesday 11 September 2019.



In addition, the liquidator also disclaimed Lamp health insurance policies through H3 on 4 September 2019.

FSCS stated that H3 has arranged new alternative cover for policyholders, and added that customers are also entitled to a pro-rata return on premium on the unused period of their policy.



Unrated

Lamp’s liquidation reignited the debate around unrated and foreign providers, with Brokerbility chairman Ashwin Mistry stating that the situation “leaves a tarnished image of the industry in the heads of policyholders”.

Lamp is the latest foreign firm to fail and followed in the footsteps of Elite Insurance, Enterprise, Alpha and Qudos.

The provider was declared in default on 5 June 2019. The FSCS made its first compensation payments to Lamp customers at the end of June to clients who had outstanding property damage claims at the time of the insurer’s collapse.

In July, the FSCS confirmed that replacement home insurance cover for previous Lamp customers had been secured with Red Sands.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.