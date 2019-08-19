Latest Ogden rate change will cost the industry over £160m

Insurers have revealed the impact from the change in the discount rate to -0.25%.

The estimated impact on insurers from the discount rate change has so far reached over £160m.

The general insurers that have reported their interim results for the first half of 2019 before today (19 August) have reported hits of varying sizes.

The government revealed in July that the discount rate would be increased from -0.75% to -0.25% from 5 August.

QBE has posted a $62m (£51.1m) hit from the change in the Ogden rate, while Admiral revealed a £33.3m impact in the first half of the year, with the expectation of the total hit to reach £50-60m by the end of 2019.

RSA predicted its impact from Ogden will reach £15m, while LV expected £13m, Direct Line £15.9m and Hastings £8.4m.

ERS did not provide a specific figure, but it noted that its profit fell from £5.6m in H1 2018 to £3.1m this year was a result of the Ogden change.

Market hardening

Aviva, Zurich and Allianz did not post any Ogden calculations in their half-year results.

Aviva chief executive officer of general insurance, Colm Holmes, told Insurance Age that he expected continued hardening in the home and motor markets driven by the rate change, but added that he hoped that the whiplash reforms would have a positive impact.

Meanwhile, Zurich UK CEO Tulsi Naidu stated that the adjustment “hasn’t had a material adverse impact” on Zurich’s results, explaining that “we would not have been anything other than prudent in our approach”.

Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye said he did not expect a sizeable hit to Allianz’s numbers, with the business stating in its results document that it has “reserved prudently”.

Positive

Both Sabre and Ageas revealed positive impacts from the change in the rate, with Sabre reporting a profit of £300,000 generated by Ogden as the provider had not moved its assumptions from the -0.75% rate.

Ageas posted a 70% rise in net profit to £45.4m for the first half of the year.

UK CEO Andy Watson commented: “At the end of the year, we were still reserved in line with a -0.75% discount rate and that change to -0.25% means we’ve now had a release of reserves into profit.”

The decision to change the rate to -0.25% was met with disappointment from insurers. The general expectation across the industry had been that the new rate would be set between 0 and 1%.

In addition, a report by the Government Actuary’s Department, dated 25 June 2019, had recommended that the rate be set at 0.25%.

The discount rate had been slashed from 2.5% to -0.75% in February 2017, which was the first change to it since 2001.

Compensation

In response to the latest change, Graeme Trudgill, executive director of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), described the move as “a small step in the right direction but nowhere near enough”.

He added that the decision to set the rate at -0.25% meant that there is less of a chance of claimants being under-compensated, but a much higher chance of them being over-compensated.

“The premise that a significant number of low-risk investments will lose money is incongruous with market practice,” Trudgill continued.

He added: “The public and policyholders may continue to bear the brunt of this development. Compared to early 2017, claims awards are likely to remain higher with the resultant unintended consequences affecting premiums and levels of liability cover.”

In addition, the Association on British Insurers (ABI) said in a statement that it was “deeply frustrated”.

The insurer trade body stated: “The industry has spent two and a half years working with the government, helping design and legislate for a more predictable and modern formula, only to have the Lord Chancellor override the recommendation of the government actuary’s department without any prior warning. This sets a worrying precedent.”

