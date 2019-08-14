Admiral reveals £33m Ogden hit in H1 2019

Provider posts modest turnover and profit rises.

Admiral has reported a 6% rise in group turnover and a 4% pre-tax profit increase for the six months to 30 June 2019.

Group turnover was £1.76bn (H1 2018: £1.66bn) and the business reported a pre-tax profit of £220.2m (H1 2018: £211.7m).

However, the combined operating ratio (COR) deteriorated to 92.3% in the first half of 2019, compared to 87.4% in the same period a year earlier.

Ogden

In its UK insurance division, pre-tax profit reached £254.7m (H1 2018: £247.0m), which the provider stated had been impacted by a £33.3m hit from the change in the discount rate from -0.75% to -0.25%.

Admiral noted in the document that it expected the total impact from the discount rate change to be approximately £50-60m.

Turnover in this division remained flat at £1.34bn for the first half of this year (H1 2018: £1.32bn), while net revenue rose slightly from £254.6m in the first six months of 2018 to £264.7m in H1 2019.

In addition, the underwriting profit also saw a small uptick to £106.7m this year, from £101.6m in the first half of last year.

According to Admiral, the UK motor business was heavily hit by Ogden, with profit remaining flat at £251.7m (H1 2018: £249.5m), while the COR deteriorated to 86.5% from 78.2% last year.

Meanwhile, the UK household business moved back into black, reporting a profit of £4.2m, compared to a loss of £1.9m in H1 2018. COR in this division improved to 96.9% (H1 2018: 119.7%).

Aggregator

Admiral’s price comparison segment revealed a rise in profit to £7.4m, compared to £3.5m in the first half of last year.

In its UK aggregator business Confused, pre-tax profit was £8.7m (H1 2018: £5.8m), while turnover also increased slightly to £54.2m (H1 2018: £47.7m).

David Stevens, Admiral group chief executive officer, commented: “If it’s a can’t-put-down, read-in-one-go page-turner that you’re after, then I’m afraid our half-year results don’t fit the bill.

“Frankly, they are a bit dull. Turnover up mid-single digits, profit up low-single digits. Hardly ‘hold the front page’.”

He continued: “However, for dedicated aficionados who look behind the headlines, there’s some reward for reading on.

“Profit growth, even if modest, is more exciting considering the £33 million Ogden headwind.

“Low growth in UK Motor policy count reflects a consciously reduced competitiveness, as we price rationally in the face of any rising claims costs across the market as a whole.”

