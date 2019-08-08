Aviva UK GI profits fall in first half of 2019

Provider says results were impacted by bringing the GI business together with UK Digital, as it moves ahead with its cost reduction plan.

Aviva has posted a small drop in operating profit in its UK general insurance business for the first half of 2019.

The provider revealed an operating profit of £172m in H1 2019, compared to £195m in the first six months of 2018.

The UK GI combined operating ratio (COR) also deteriorated slightly to 95.7% (H1 2018: 94.3%), but net written premiums rose to £2.16bn (H1 2018: £2.11bn).

The provider explained that the UK GI business had been brought together with UK Digital, which it said had impacted the results as UK Digital trading costs were recognised in the UK GI business.

Personal

Looking at the provider’s UK personal lines division, net written premiums were relatively flat at £1.23bn in the first six months of 2019 (H1 2018: £1.25bn), while personal lines COR worsened to 97.3% (H1 2018: 95.2%).

The personal lines motor business also saw a small decline, with net written premiums coming in at £547m this year, compared to £559m in the first half of last year. The result for personal non-motor was £682m (H1 2018: £687m).

However, the numbers for the commercial lines business have improved, with net written premiums rising to £929m in H1 2019 from £864m last year, and commercial COR remaining relatively flat at 93.4% (H1 2018: 93.0%).

In commercial motor, Aviva reported net written premiums of £283m, up from £270m in the first six months of last year, while premiums in commercial non-motor soared to £646m (H1 2018: £594).

Performance

Overall, Aviva revealed that its operating profit for the general insurance and health business on group level rose to £391m from £302m in the first half of 2018, while its COR improved to 95.9% (H1 2018: 97.4%).

Maurice Tulloch, chief executive officer, described the results as mixed and stated that the provider had “much to do” to improve its performance.

He commented: “I am confident that our combination of excellent insurance skills, a strong balance sheet and world class distribution and partners provide a strong foundation for Aviva’s future success.”

Tulloch, who took over the Aviva CEO role in March this year, explained that the provider has made a quick start with its plan to cut costs and has now separated management of its life and GI businesses in the UK.

Aviva has previously said its cost reduction plan will lead to around 1,800 role reductions across the company.

