Former AIG claims handler jailed for £390,000 fraud

The convicted admitted to defrauding the company in order to fund his drug habit and has been sentenced to two years in jail.

A former claims handler at AIG has been jailed after he abused his position to steal £390,478 from his employer by diverting customer payments into his own account.

On Monday 5 August 2019, James Beaver, 40, of Buckhurst Way, Redbridge, was sentenced at Central Criminal Court to two years in prison.

A month earlier on 8 July, he pleaded guilty at City of London Magistrates’ Court to one count of fraud by abuse of position, one count of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering.

Beaver admitted in interview all the money he had taken from AIG was used to fund a drug habit he developed after the tragic death of his young son.



The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) said it led the criminal investigation into his fraudulent activity after receiving a referral from AIG.

Investigation

Beaver was fired from the insurer in January 2018 for gross misconduct, though IFED said that the reasons were unrelated to his fraudulent activity.

Following his dismissal, he made an attempt to enter AIG’s office on Fenchurch Street during non-working hours, by claiming to be another current member of staff.

Security staff raised the alarm after which a full investigation into Beaver began.

During the investigation it was discovered that between May 2016 and January 2018, Beaver made 91 payments to his own bank account – totalling £345,235 – by creating false claims and changing client bank details to his own.

He also managed to steal £45,243 from the company after he had left, by making a further three fraudulent payments to himself.



Hopeless

Detective Constable Justin Hawes, from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, said: “Beaver found himself in a hopeless situation in his personal life and unfortunately chose to steal from others rather than seek out the help he so desperately needed.



“IFED takes all cases of insurance fraud extremely seriously, no matter the individual’s circumstances.”

He continued:”We continue to work effectively with insurers to try and eradicate fraudulent activity within the industry and deter anyone who is thinking of getting involved.



“Beaver must now pay the price for actions, not just with the sentence handed down by the court, but also with the loss of his job and reputation after he abused the trust given to him by his employers.”

AIG declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

