FCA reiterates dual pricing concerns

CII urges insurers to act now as FCA says findings from GI market study into dual pricing will be published later this year.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reiterated its concerns around pricing practices in financial services, including dual pricing.

The regulator has published a fresh feedback statement following on from a discussion paper launched in 2018 to debate fair pricing.

“The fair treatment of existing customers is an ongoing priority for the FCA – as part of this work, we’re focusing on the fairness of pricing and tackling the potential harm caused by certain pricing practices,” the FCA noted.

The watchdog has developed a framework consisting of six questions that will help asses concerns about fairness in price discrimination.

This framework will be applied to the general insurance pricing practices market study, announced in October last year.

The FCA noted that the findings from the market study will be published later this year.

Concerns

In response the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) urged insurers to act now to address the FCA’s concerns.

Dr Matthew Connell, the CII’s director of policy and public affairs agreed with the FCA’s conclusion that society’s view of the pricing practice is important.

He added: “Anyone who chooses to ignore society’s view of pricing practices will find that there are a large number of key players, including consumer groups and select committees who will ensure that the issue is high on the regulatory and legislative agenda.”

The FCA’s market study into dual pricing in general insurance followed the super-complaint by Citizens Advice slamming the insurance industry for overcharging loyal customers and ripping off consumers.