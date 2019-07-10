Dive in registration opens tomorrow

Festival promoting diversity and inclusion will explore mental health and the issue of bullying and harassment.

The Dive In festival will take place from 24 - 26 September in 33 countries and for the first time events will be hosted in Nigeria, Bahrain, Turkey, Oman and Indonesia.

Event registration starts from 11 July and members of the insurance industry will be able to browse and sign up for events via its new website which also features a video library on Dive In and D&I.

Speakers at the event include Frank Bruno, Esther Rantzen, Mary Portas and Reggie Yates and discussions include mental health and the issue of bullying and harassment.

Earlier this week, Pauline Miller, head of talent development and inclusion at Lloyd’s told Insurance Age that this year the festival will also address the insurance #MeToo movement.

The 2019 festival has twenty gold sponsors: Aon, AIG, Aviva, Axa XL, Chubb, CNA Hardy, DLA Piper, Gallagher, Kennedys Law, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh & Guy Carpenter, Miller, MS Amlin, Oliver James, PwC, RSA, RMS, Willis Towers Watson, and Zurich.

And this September the festival’s theme is #inclusionimpact, following on from last year’s campaign ‘awareness into action’.

Collaboration

Jason Groves, chair of the Dive In Committee and global director of media relations at Marsh said: “The Dive In festival is unique in its ability to foster collaboration across the insurance sector around the world.

“The record number of cities and countries taking part this year show that more and more people are committed to making their workplaces more welcoming and inclusive.

“By enabling everyone to use the breadth of their backgrounds and life experiences, not only will we become more innovative as an industry but also become the employers of choice for top talent.”

Dominic Christian, chair of [email protected]’s and global chairman of Aon’s Reinsurance Solutions business commented: “What started in London five years ago travels further every year with exciting new additions like Nigeria and Indonesia this year.

“Every bit as exciting as the geographic spread is the fact that Dive In has grown beyond the companies who work in the Lloyd’s Market to attract some of the biggest names in general insurance like Aviva and Zurich as well as professional services firms specialising in the sector.

“The inclusive spirit of the festival is reflected in its community.”

