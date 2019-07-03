News analysis: Insurer staff cuts spark broker concerns

Is the raft of recent redundancies at providers a coincidence or part of a larger trend in the industry?

A wave of redundancy announcements from the big insurers has hit the UK market lately, with Allianz, LV, Aviva, Ageas and Axa all getting ready to reduce headcounts.

Two clear trends have emerged, with job cuts being made in claims departments and as a result of regional branch closures. This has led to the question of how this seemingly never-ending stream of restructures will impact the broking sector.

“It’s hugely frustrating,” said JM Glendinning managing director, Nick Houghton. “Now all the decks of cards are thrown up in the air and you’ve got to build new relationships and start again. But there has always been a cycle with insurers of consolidation, centralisation and therefore redundancies.”

Coincidence?

Simon McGinn, general manager, commercial and personal, at Allianz, believed it is coincidental that so many insurers have made these decisions around the same time.

“The trends within society, the economy and technology emerge at the same time for everyone and it takes some time for organisations to harness those changes and deal with them,” he explained. “In a hugely competitive market everybody understands that they have to be right on it.”

At the start of May, Allianz stated it would close its Woking and Luton branches, with 97 roles at risk of redundancy. A month later it said it was also set to shut its claims centre in Bristol, with 128 jobs at risk.

McGinn explained that the insurer has currently offered 81 people out of the first 97 redeployment positions within the business, adding: “We’re working very hard to find opportunities for people and are very hopeful that at the end of that the process we will be nowhere near the original 97 left without a job.”

Similar to Allianz, Ageas has also moved to close branches recently. In March it confirmed the closures of its Port Solent call centre and Stoke-on-Trent office, and it is also set to downsize its London operation. At first it was feared that up to 597 jobs could be at risk, but this number reduced to 430 once the consultation was completed.

Now all the decks of cards are thrown up in the air and you’ve got to build new relationships and start again Nick Houghton

Changing relationships

Andy Watson, CEO of Ageas UK, told Insurance Age that the decision was made because interaction with customers had changed and Ageas no longer needed “an expansive operational estate”.

“I’m pleased that around 80% of our employees from Port Solent moved to our offices in Eastleigh,” he continued.

“For our other employees who were unable to relocate we have an ongoing programme of support to help them with their next move. We continue to work with a number of organisations, including local businesses, to find suitable positions for our capable, skilled and experienced people.”

Looking at the closures beyond direct customer-facing roles, brokers expressed concern that branch losses will have a negative impact on service levels and local relationships.

“More and more we’re seeing that even those local relationships are being diluted because we’re now being sent to other parts of the country to deal with hubs where they’re trying to make it into a volume proposition,” argued James Sellers, Birmingham branch director at Lorica Insurance Brokers.

He explained that brokers were now getting less contact with underwriters, which he said would not be a problem as long as everything was running smoothly.

“But as soon as you’ve got a problem or you want to talk about something that’s slightly out of the ordinary, you’re ending up talking to people you’ve not got any relationship with,” he continued.

Timeline of recent redundancy announcements 30 Oct 2018 ERS reveals 56 people are impacted as it moves roles from Brentwood and London to Swansea 6 Nov 2018 59 potential redundancies in Axa’s claims business 13 Nov 2018 RSA says 50 jobs at risk as it restructures its specialty and wholesale division 22 Jan 2019 Ageas says 597 roles might be cut when it closes Port Solent and Stoke-on-Trent operations and downsizes its London office 4 Feb 2019 143 people at risk as LV restructures its claims operations in Bournemouth, Ipswich and Leeds 13 Mar 2019 106 roles at risk at Axa in SME business restructure 30 Apr 2018 Axa says it will further restructure its claims division with 125 potential job losses 1 May 2019 97 jobs at risk as Allianz is to close Woking and Luton branches 6 Jun 2019 128 potential redundancies as Allianz says it will close its claims centre in Bristol 6 Jun 2019 Aviva says it will cut 1,800 jobs globally over the next three years to reduce costs

Local closures

Meanwhile, Houghton noted that insurers had been closing local branch offices for the last 25 years but, while it was nothing new, he hoped that they would choose to keep a regional presence.

He explained that every geographic region has its own peculiarities and that local offices will have the expertise to understand the risks that come with them.

“It’s a question of whether you can keep that knowledge if you keep centralising,” he continued. “I’d like to think regional trading still has a place because regional insurer offices compete with each other and, if there are no regional offices, you lose that competitive edge.”

However, Hamilton Fraser chief operating officer, Graham Coates, argued that branch offices could also be pointless if they are in areas where not that many brokers come in to see the local underwriters.

“There’s still a demand for it, but it tends to be where the more proactive brokers are,” he added. “There’s no point having a branch in a town just for the sake of it unless there’s some kind of community and it’s used actively for doing business.”

Furthermore, Axa has made several announcements since November last year, two of which related to its claims business, with a total of 184 potential redundancies, while it also put 106 people at risk in its SME business in March.

The provider declined to comment further at this stage but, in April this year, Axa UK CEO Claudio Gienal admitted that Axa is going through the process of simplifying the business in order to make it more efficient and that this could lead to further job cuts down the line.

“For every insurer, staff is the biggest cost we have,” he noted. “And it’s good because we do employ a lot of people, but clearly, when you start simplifying and consolidating to make the business more efficient, there will be consequences to it.”

LV has also made changes to its claims structure, affecting 143 people in its Bournemouth, Ipswich and Leeds offices. An LV spokesperson said: “A few months ago, we finished the consultations within our claims department and are pleased to say that we were able to offer nearly everyone affected another role in LV.

“Of the 143 people who were initially affected, only 21 people left LV and it was their choice to do that, as they opted for voluntary redundancy so they could pursue other opportunities.”

I wouldn’t say we’ve seen declining standards, but I will say there are always issues on claims James Sellers

Tech trouble

Technology has been highlighted as the main driver behind claims restructures, with the automation of certain tasks resulting in the need for fewer people.

However, according to Houghton, this can sometimes put the broker in a difficult situation, with their client relationships at risk of being damaged if they cannot help a client get a claim resolved quickly and efficiently.

“Providing it works, using technology is a smart thing, but if the new tech doesn’t work it just puts more pressure on our relationship with our client,” he continued.

Noting that the broker works as a kind of buffer between the client and the insurer, he asks: “I sometimes wonder – if insurers only had direct relationships, would they put their customer relationships at risk as easily as they do when it’s through a broker?”

Sellers agreed with the point that if the technology works then there are no problems with insurers utilising it.

But he also highlighted that the claims process is not getting easier for brokers and a lot of the time it is not straight-forward. “I wouldn’t say we’ve seen declining standards, but I will say there are always issues on claims,” he noted.

The analyst’s view Yasha Kuruvilla, general insurance associate analyst at GlobalData, explained that, while she can’t say for sure what is causing job cuts in the general insurance sector, they may stem from two different sources. “Artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly improved the claims process, from claims processing and damage assessment to weeding out fraudulent claims,” Kuruvilla commented. “If AI can more efficiently and more effectively carry out claims then there will be cuts in this department. Maybe insurers have reached the point where they have tested out their AI capabilities and have enough test cases to conclude that these systems are effective.” In addition, Kuruvilla suggested the ongoing trend of people buying insurance online or via an app means that most consumers will not need to speak to someone directly, which can also be a driver behind the cuts. She predicted that the redundancy trend may continue, but highlighted that if it is due to greater automation of processes, there will be a point where it will be viewed as a negative. “Having a completely automated experience with little or no human interaction during a difficult time (i.e. when making a claim) is likely to rub many people the wrong way. There has to be a balance between efficiency and empathy,” Kuruvilla concluded.

“False economy”

Meanwhile, Coates described cutting back on claims facilities as a “false economy unless it’s so slick and automated that you don’t need to talk to anybody”, adding: “Not many insurers have actually achieved that yet.”

He further argued that brokers that have invested in their own claims division will have an advantage over brokers that have not.

“If you can’t provide a decent quality and quick responsive service on claims, then you’re not providing a very good service in terms of what the client is actually paying for,” he continued.

Finally, new Aviva chief executive, Maurice Tulloch, said at the start of June that the provider will be cutting 1,800 jobs globally over the next three years. It remains unclear how many of these roles will be in the UK business and which areas of the company will be affected.

The insurer would not be drawn into divulging any more detail when approached by Insurance Age, but Phil Bayles, managing director of intermediaries, commented: “It’s very much business as usual for Aviva and we remain focused on providing a great trading and claims service to our broker partners.”