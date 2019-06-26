ABI slams FSCP's proposed automatic-upgrade rule to tackle dual pricing

Consumer body's suggestion follows the super-complaint from Citizens Advice.

The Financial Services Consumer Panel (FSCP) has asked the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to consider introducing an automatic-upgrade rule to tackle dual pricing.

The organisation stated that the plan would either require a firm to automatically upgrade its customers into its best available product or offer them a choice of better quality.

But the Association of British Insurers (ABI) has criticised the proposal, stating that it carries the risk that customers will be moved onto policies that don’t take their specific circumstances into account or provide them with the cover they need.

Solution

Hugh Savill, director of regulation at the ABI, said: “Pricing practices which can unintentionally penalise loyal customers deserve a well-considered solution.

“The proposal put forward by the FSCP to automatically move customers onto other products overlooks the practicalities of underwriting and product choice.”

He added: “The ABI and its members are committed to working with the FCA and others on finding the right way forwards on the so-called loyalty penalty.

“Of all the sectors examined, insurers have already done the most to recognise the problem and take steps to address it.”

Super-complaint

The proposal follows the super-complaint from Citizens Advice in October 2018, which slammed the practice of overcharging loyal customers in home insurance, mobile, broadband, mortgages and savings.

As a response, the FCA launched an investigation into how insurers charge home and motor customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority is also looking into it, and has proposed introducing price caps on rolling contracts in multiple markets. As a response, Fitch Ratings warned that this could destabilise the market.

Last week the FCA stated that its priority is fair outcomes for all customers and that it was considering a regulatory approach to the issues.

