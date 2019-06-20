Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance to go into run-off

The Group will focus instead on Lloyd’s business through its syndicates as the move places a small number of roles at risk of redundancy.

Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance (TMKI) is to stop accepting business as of 1 July 2019.

The move, which Tokio Marine said would improve efficiency, places some jobs at risk of redundancy but it is understood that only a small number of roles will be affected.

The provider detailed that portfolios of UK property, liability, marine, and engineering risks currently underwritten through TMKI, will be placed into run-off.

Reorganisation

Charles Franks, CEO of Tokio Marine Kiln, said: “This reorganisation enables TMK to play to its strengths, ensuring increased focus and investment on our Lloyd’s business which has been operating since 1962.

“We will continue to pursue our strategy to grow our specialist classes profitably and efficiently, with the financial and global strength of Tokio Marine. We are committed to supporting our customers, brokers and employees through this change.”

TMKI will stop accepting business from 1 July 2019, apart from Japanese accounts which will be unaffected until 1 January 2020 when they will be underwritten by TMK’s sister company Tokio Marine HCC (TMHCC).

Brokers

At present it is unclear how the change will affect brokers working with TMKI, but the company pledged to ensure an orderly run-off and that all policies and valid claims will be properly serviced.

TMKI’s GWP contribution to the Group is believed to be around £150m – the Group handles around £2bn of GWP annually.

At the same time the Group announced it would be focusing on its Lloyd’s business in order to position itself for growth.

In a statement the organisation detailed that Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) remains the largest of Tokio Marine Group’s Lloyd’s businesses and will focus on developing its international specialist property & casualty; reinsurance; marine, aviation and special risks and accident & health, contingency & equine portfolios through its three Lloyd’s syndicates 510, 557 and 1880.

According to the provider, TMHCC will continue to build and enhance its specialty business through TMHCCI, Tokio Marine Europe and Lloyd’s syndicate 4141 and its lines of business are unaffected by this reorganisation.

