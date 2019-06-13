IFB launches counter fraud database

Platform goes live with eleven insurers and will hold industry data on suspected fraudsters and professional enablers.

The Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) has launched a counter fraud intelligence sharing platform, with eleven insurers gaining access today (13 June).

The Insurance Fraud Intelligence Hub (IFiHUB) is powered by SAS and will see insurers sharing intelligence in real-time to help catch out fraudsters.

Ageas, Allianz, Axa, ERS, Markerstudy, Mulsanne Insurance, QBE, RSA, and 1st Central are amongst the first firms to start using the system.

A spokesperson for the IFB told Insurance Age that for now IFiHUB is only available to eligible insurer members, adding: “However, a roadmap will be developed in order to broaden the membership criteria to the IFB’s wider customer base during next year.”

Intelligence

Ben Fletcher, director of IFB explained: “IFiHUB has been built by the industry, for the industry – to deliver a powerful counter-fraud tool.

“It was recognised that fraud intelligence had historically been shared inconsistently and therefore inefficiently. By developing a single platform for insurers to share intelligence in real-time, IFiHUB is a real game changer for our sector.”

Insurers detect more than £1bn worth of fraud each year, with undetected fraud estimated to cost a further £2bn, according to research from the Association of British Insurers.

The platform has been developed following an industry consultation, and will hold industry data on suspected fraudsters and professional enablers.

It will sit alongside the Insurance Fraud Register, which insurers have updated with almost 25,000 records of proven fraud since it was launched in 2013.

Collaboration

Fletcher added: “Once matured, the IFiHUB will be utilised to develop data-lead strategic threat assessments.

“It will also provide a platform from which the insurance industry can share intelligence with other sectors.”

Graham Gibson, chief claims officer at Allianz Insurance, commented: “The insurance industry has been calling for greater collaboration for some years and the IFB’s new platform, which is instantly updated with real-time data, should now enable insurers to come together and share intelligence.

“We look forward to proactively working together to tackle insurance fraud.”

Mike Bennett, head of investigations & fraud control at Axa UK, added: “This tool is great and it adds to our own detection processes, which are already strong.

“The industry is sharing more information than ever before; that makes us all more reactive and quicker to defeat fraudsters.”

