InsurTech Futures: Insurtech UK and the Department for International Trade join forces

A series of workstreams to promote the UK InsurTech industry have already been revealed.

Minister for Investment Graham Stuart MP has signed a Statement of Intent with Insurtech UK and they plan to collaborate on a series of initiatives to help the UK InsurTech community.

Several workstreams made to promote the interests of the UK InsurTech community domestically and internationally were unveiled on 12 June in a speech by Graham Stuart at the Insurtech UK Summer Reception.

On the partnership Stuart said: “The UK’s burgeoning InsurTech sector is one of the most exciting strands of our financial services industry.

“There is huge demand for British expertise overseas and UK InsurTech businesses have a real opportunity to make their mark on the global stage, to ensure the UK becomes a world-leader in this area.”

Insurtech UK chair, Niall Barton also commented: “We are thrilled that in such a short time, Insurtech UK has already developed strong relationships with the UK Government and has secured a clear commitment to work collaboratively with the Department for International Trade for the benefit of the UK InsurTech community.

“The initiatives outlined in the signed Statement of Intent will go a long way in increasing the opportunities afforded to UK InsurTechs, and it will allow the Government to work much closely together with our sector to create a huge win for the UK economy.”

Insurtech UK

The formation of Insurtech UK was announced last November and the body aims to represent the UK’s InsurTech community.

When the body was unveiled it stated that it seeks to catalyse discussions with the government and regulators and work with incumbent and established trade organisations to address issues faced by the insurance industry in the UK.

Since its launch Aviva, Broker Direct and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have become members.

Additionally, Hiscox and Lloyd’s joined the organisation last March.

