Two TMK executives resign amid fresh sexual harassment claims at Lloyd's

Insurer says a formal and independent investigation is underway, after reports of groping and stalking emerge.

Two executives at Lloyd’s provider Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK) have left the company amid allegations of sexual harassment, reports Bloomberg.

One of the executives has been accused of groping colleagues at a staff party and the other of stalking a junior employee.

Lloyd’s has found itself in the centre of a sexism scandal since March when Bloomberg Businessweek published a report slamming the market for having a “deep-seated culture of sexual harassment”.

According to Bloomberg, the alleged incidents at TMK were reported when several current and former employees came forward following the publication of the report.

A spokesperson for TMK told Insurance Age: “TMK has clear standards and policies for workplace conduct, any breach of these will be taken extremely seriously and would not reflect our company values.

“A formal and independent investigation is already underway and we are working with external HR advisors to identify areas where we can drive further progress.”

“Meat-market”

A week after the report, which described Lloyd’s as a “meat-market”, was published, the organisation announced a number of measures to prevent sexual harassment and foster a diverse and inclusive culture.

At the time, Lloyd’s said it was prepared to potentially ban offenders from the Lloyd’s building for life.

In May, the organisation commissioned the Banking Standards Board to conduct an independent, market-wide culture survey on its behalf.

The survey is intended to help Lloyd’s understand the working cultures that exist across the market, including standards and behaviour, and to inform further action.

Lloyd’s also recently revealed a new strategy with a number of initiatives designed to transform the market. In its most recent set of financial results for 2018, the market posted an operating loss of £1.0bn. Losses in 2017 were £2.0bn.

The organisation was hit with fresh sexism and sexual harassment allegations at the end of May when a former worker in the market published an opinion piece revealing how she was told to wear heels and make-up and advised to expect and accept sexist jokes.

In February 2017, Lloyd’s banned the consumption of alcohol at the market between 9am and 5pm every Monday to Friday. Conducting Lloyd’s business or representing Lloyd’s while under the influence can merit disciplinary action.

