Mental health counselling to feature in new Axa XL employer liability product

Policy includes traditional employer’s liability cover as well as a wellness, health and injury rehabilitation service.

Axa XL Insurance has joined forces with IPRS health to create a new employer’s liability insurance product, Axa XL HealthAssist, for UK organisations.

The insurer detailed that Axa XL HealthAssist offers firms a holistic way to monitor wellbeing through a combination of a traditional employer’s liability policy with a wellness, health and injury rehabilitation service.

As stated by the firm the rehabilitation service will be provided by IPRS Health and offers covered employees access to physiological and psychological support ranging from after-injury physiotherapy to mental health counselling.

Productivity

Sophia Le Sauvage, business development manager at IPRS Health, commented: “Our offering, together with AXA XL, enables an employer to have a healthier workforce, reduce the cost of absence, maintain productivity and reduce potential claims.

“Our solution enables a client to look at the whole health picture, both mental and physical, which also develops through partnership to focus on preventative health tools to reduce conditions.”

David Maynard, head of International Casualty at Axa XL said: “Having a holistic approach to wellbeing is growing in importance for employers; putting people and their wellbeing front and centre is a key differentiator for modern businesses looking to attract the best talent.

“As well as improving employee engagement and retention, it can also reduce bottom-line costs caused by ill-health and injury.”

He concluded: “We’re delighted to partner with IPRS Health on AXA XL HealthAssist, so that clients can meet their legal and duty of care responsibilities, while also knowing their team can get back to performing at full strength.”

