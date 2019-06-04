Brokers cautiously optimistic about Allianz's L&G GI buy

Experts say deal is "good fit", despite the possibility of it limiting choice in the market.

Brokers have largely welcomed the news that Allianz UK is buying Legal & General’s (L&G) general insurance division.

It was announced last week that Allianz had bought L&G GI for £242m, after L&G had put the business up for sale with a £300m price tag last December. Prior to the deal, Allianz had been believed to be a frontrunner in the race to buy the business.

In addition, Allianz also bought the remaining stake of LV for £365m.

Brokers were not surprised by the transaction, with managing director of Autonet, Ian Donaldson telling Insurance Age that it was “one that we’d heard on the grapevine that it might be coming”.

“It’s always a bit difficult to hear another name merge with another name because you feel like you’ve lost a name,” he continued.

Fit

However, Donaldson added that in this time of consolidation “you have to embrace it [the buy] as opposed to challenge it”, noting: “It’s a good fit when you look at the commercial and personal lines capability that they both have.

“A lot of people tend to think if two [firms] come together, that their choice gets diluted and that doesn’t always need to be the case, with a lot of them the reason they merge might be because they want that bigger diversification than they currently have.”

He detailed that the “diversity across their [the firm’s] product set, across commercial, across GI” should mean that the purchase will not raise issue with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

“I just think what they can do is a better offering to the broker market, with the efficiency, the economies of scale and not having to duplicate things across two businesses, when one solution or whatever it may be will suffice across the two,” Donaldson continued.

Clarity

Carl Shuker, A-Plan group chief executive welcomed the clarity around Legal & General, stating: “From our perspective, there have been some lingering question marks over the future and direction of Legal and General, and we are pleased that those have been settled.”

He added that due to the firms having “complementary product offerings” and “high quality operations” he believed the firms are a good fit and will work well together.

Shuker agreed that any consolidation reduces choice, but the chief executive did not believe that the CMA will get involved with the L&G GI buy as there “remains a bewildering array of choice for consumers; pricing remains extremely competitive, and I wouldn’t see the Allianz acquisition having any [major] impact on pricing and choice”.

Confidence

He added: “We’re delighted that Allianz have acquired the business - it’s a demonstration of their commitment to the UK personal lines market.”

Chairman and CEO of Be Wiser Insurance, Mark Bower-Dyke also reacted positively to Allianz’s L&G purchase, saying: “It’s a great vote of confidence in the UK insurance market – which is really good to see.”

At the time of the deal, Allianz noted that it expects the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2019 and will continue to use the L&G brand in the UK for up to three years, with customers still being supported as normal.

Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye also told Insurance Age that brokers will benefit from its L&G GI business buy and that brokers will remain Allianz’s biggest distribution channel after the deal has been completed.

