Allianz unveils risk management website

The offering aims to keep brokers and their clients up-to-date with the changing risk landscape.

Allianz Insurance has launched Allianz Risk Management, a website to help brokers and their SME clients manage the threats they are exposed to, Insurance Age can reveal.

The provider explained that the website provides guidance on a wide range of topics, from fire or flood to new challenges such as data management, cyber threats or managing mental health in the workplace.

According to Allianz, the website aims to keep brokers up-to-date with the changing risk landscape, as many SMEs will look to their brokers for support and information.

Threats

The insurer detailed that both brokers and their clients can utilise the website, with users being able to browse hazards by type, find trade specific guidance and keep up to date with legislation relevant for their businesses.

In addition, a business impact assessment tool has been included which helps users identify potential threats to their business and understand how to mitigate them.

The site is available to everyone, but Allianz noted that its customers receive additional benefits including access to free telephone consultations.

Andy Miller, technical loss control engineer manager, commented: “With a fast changing digital and legislative landscape, as well as traditional threats, businesses need support from the insurance industry and many will turn to their brokers.

“Our site has a wealth of information on a huge range of topics which are designed to help keep your clients’ businesses open.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.