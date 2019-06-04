Reid French exits CEO role at Applied Systems

Taylor Rhodes will be the software house’s new chief executive.

Reid French has stepped down as chief executive officer of Applied Systems and will now move to an advisory role as a director on the firm’s board.

The software house stated that French will be succeeded by Taylor Rhodes, who it noted joins the firm with leadership experience in technology and tech-enabled services.

His former positions include a CEO post at SMS Assist and he has also been chief executive of Rackspace. In addition, Rhodes has held leadership roles in enterprise, financial and corporate strategy at Electronic Data Systems Corporation.

According to Applied Systems under Rhodes’ leadership ”Rackspace was recognised as [having] a great company culture, earning spots on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list multiple times, and named the #2 Best Midsize Employer by Forbes for 2017”.

An Applied Systems spokesperson commented: “We are very excited to welcome Taylor to Team Applied.”

Last October while French was CEO of Applied Systems, Capital G, the investment section of Google owner Alphabet, took a minority stake in the software house.

Speaking at the time of the deal, a Capital G representative said that it had faith in the broking industry:

“Our investment will only do well if independent agents do well. We are voting with our feet.

“If we thought it [broker distribution] would disrupt any time soon we would not be investing.

“We think the broker market has nice stability for the foreseeable future.”

French expanded on the point and noted that Applied also would not have invested in the UK if it had concerns about the broker chain.

“What we saw in the UK was a market that was aged. We wanted to bring better choice and tech to the brokers and we think this [the deal] accelerates that.”

