Quizzical questions: 31 May 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Insurer reveals possible UK overhaul
Two firms, Westward Counties and Acer bought by broker
InsurTech Futures: Insurtech UK gains several high-profile members
FSCS to pay out several million to taxi drivers affected by Alpha collapse
Insurtech Futures: Uber partners with provider to offer its drivers insurance
