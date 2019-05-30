LexisNexis analysis shows 1.3m motor policies were cancelled in the last year

Company says its data platform can help brokers save money by identifying customers who have a history of cancelling policies.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has identified that 1.3m policies were cancelled in the past year, after analysing data from its Motor Policy History platform.

This is 32% of all new policies written, and the business said the cancellations data represents over 90% of the personal lines motor insurance market.

LexisNexis explained that brokers can use the platform to improve their motor quotation process and help them identify the policyholders that have had a cancellation in the past.

According to the company, these customers present a higher risk of future cancellation, higher claims cost and potential fraud.

A spokesperson for LexisNexis told Insurance Age that this can potentially save a broker with around 100,000 policies in its book between £125,000 and £375,000 a year.

The business said the cancellations data will allow brokers to assess the risk of the customer cancelling before they place the risk and enable them to price accordingly.

Findings

LexisNexis detailed that its findings included:

800,000 individuals had three or more cancellations in the last five years

15% of new policies were cancelled in the first 1-15 days; 37% cancelled within 16-100 days and 48% cancelled within 101-364 days of opening the policy.

The more cancellations an individual has, the more likely they are to cancel in future

If an individual has a current CCJ present, there is a 64% higher risk of a policy cancellation

present, there is a 64% higher risk of a policy cancellation Attempts at fronting have a correlation with an individual being more than twice as likely to cancel a policy

The business further estimated that 10% - 30% of the current customers on insurance providers’ books have had a cancellation in the past.

Cost

Martyn Mathews, senior director of motor insurance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said: “Whether a cancellation occurs within the cooling off period, half way through the policy or as a result of a new business renewal, there is a cost implication for the provider, the industry at large and, ultimately, consumers.

“For brokers in particular, often operating on slim profit margins, cancellations are a major headache. By the time a customer decides to cancel their policy, the insurance broker has incurred marketing and administration costs, as well as aggregator fees in most cases.”

He continued: “Also, in many cases, the customer may cancel the policy and the direct debit, making it difficult for the broker to claw back any instalments owed or cancelation fees that may apply.

“Timings of cancellations are also a big indicator of potential fraud. However, data can help to reduce this issue, because it allows the broker to establish what factors increase the probability of cancellations.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.