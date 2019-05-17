Three insurance firms on FSCS insolvency list

List includes payment protection specialist British Insurance which was bought by Towergate in 2008, but stopped trading in 2011.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has revealed that three insurance-related firms have been declared in default between 1 February and 30 April 2019.

The three companies are: Hampshire-based Choices Insurance Limited, British Insurance Limited in Essex and Lancashire-headquartered Greg Smith Financial & Insurance Services.

Payment protection specialist British Insurance was sold to Towergate in 2008. However, according to the Financial Conduct Authority register British Insurance stopped trading back in 2011.

In addition, documents filed on Companies House show that liquidators were appointed in 2015 and the company was finally dissolved in 2016. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Ardonagh Group (previously Towergate).

The FSCS stated it is satisfied that the firms are unable to pay claims for compensation made against it, adding that it will step in to help consumers that have been affected.

In total, 21 financial firms were declared to be in default from 1 February to 30 April 2019.

Compensation

Alex Kuczynski, chief corporate affairs officer at FSCS, said: “FSCS steps in to protect consumers around the UK when authorised financial services firms go bust.

“This vital service, which is free to consumers, protects your deposits, insurance, investments, home finance and debt management.”

He continued: “We want anyone who believes they may be owed money as a result of their dealings with any of these firms to get in touch as we may be able to help you.”



The FSCS said that since it began in 2001 it has paid out more than £26bn in compensation to 4.5m consumers.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.