Acturis partners with the MGAA

Software house to provide technology solutions to MGAA members.

Acturis Group has partnered with the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) to provide MGAA members with technology and distribution solutions.

The software house stated that members will have access to both the Acturis SaaS platform and the ICE Insurance Suite.

According to Acturis MGAA members will also have the opportunity to expand their distribution strategy through Acturis’ 20,000 users.

It detailed that its offering includes a multichannel proposition that enables consistent underwriting management, control and scalability across multiple territories.

In addition, the ICE Insurance Suite offers full cycle policy administration and pro-active claims management with responsive digital portals. Acturis bought ICE InsureTech in November 2017.

Environment

Jeff McCracken, sales & marketing director of Acturis, said: “We are excited by the opportunity to work with MGAA members and support the association in its effort to enhance the environment for MGAs.

“MGAs are a key force in the insurance market and expand the range of products available to the Acturis users and the industry as a whole.”

Andrew Passfield, CEO of ICE InsureTech, added: “We’re looking forward to developing our relationships with the MGAA members and to working collaboratively with the association in support of its industry objectives.”

