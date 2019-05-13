Blog: How can insurance evolve as business does?

Aviva’s Tom North considers the changing needs of the mid-market and what brokers can do to assist with client relationship management.

It’s not news to anyone that we live in a world which is ever changing, increasingly complex and full of emerging risks. As the business environment evolves, it is vital that insurance professionals, both insurers and brokers, are able to keep up to speed with the requirements of their clients.

For large corporate businesses, risks and insurance relationships are often managed by specialist teams or individuals. But as you move a little further down the food chain, insurance decisions tend to be made by the board or an owner whose primary concern is the running of the business.

Arguably these are the clients that need the most care and attention from their broker and insurer.

At Aviva we believe in a true tripartite relationship, working with the broker and client to really understand the ins and outs of their business. This allows us to not only ensure the right level of cover, but to align our service levels and proposition with their business ambitions, working in conjunction with the broker’s capabilities to get the best outcome for the client.

Understanding

To help deliver this, Aviva has established a dedicated team of mid-market client relationship managers. Our role is to understand what is important to our largest mid-market clients and bring together the very best Aviva can offer to provide it. We are here to take the time to get to know the individual client, either directly or in discussions with brokers, and to ensure we really are providing a proposition that responds to their needs.

However, the role is not just about getting things right at the point of renewal. Being a single point of contact throughout the relationship is vital if a true partnership is to succeed. Working with a large corporate entity like Aviva can provide real benefit to mid-market businesses. Our role can help to ensure that the full range of Aviva’s capabilities are leveraged for the right client, at the right time, in the right way.

Toolkit

Practically, this means coordinating many different elements of the Aviva ‘toolkit’. We act as a single point of contact to discuss and deliver everything from risk prevention expertise, utilisation of new technologies and innovations, access to third party suppliers, or even support with wider Aviva products like pensions & investments. Given the speed of change in the market, we can also ensure that the latest innovations are always available to our clients when they become available, rather than only at point of renewal.

We believe that working with brokers in this way gives both parties a real advantage in winning and retaining business in the mid-market space. We provide our best possible solution to our clients, responding to the guidance and co-ordinating with the capabilities of the broker, and ensuring that the client’s business, needs and ambitions are at the heart of everything we do.

For more information on our Aviva Mid-Market Client Relationship Management proposition, or if you have a large mid-market client that you think we may be able to support, please contact your Aviva Sales Manager or underwriter.

Tom North, head of corporate and mid-market client relationship management, Aviva